OUT PLANET LIVE Narrated By William Shatner Announced At Kings Theatre April 2023

William Shatner, the Emmy Award-winning actor who came to fame portraying Captain James T. Kirk on the original "Star Trek" television series, will provide special co-narration for the all-new concert tour, "Our Planet Live in Concert."

Based on the Netflix original documentary nature series, the tour will stop in Brooklyn, NY at Kings Theatre to celebrate Earth Day on April 22, 2023. For tickets and additional information, please visit: https://www.kingstheatre.com/calendar/our-planet-live-in-concert/.

Audiences will experience the magic of "Our Planet" with the most memorable clips from the series projected on a large HD screen. Like the series, the live show is narrated on-screen by David Attenborough, who has brought the natural world to living rooms all over the world. The original Emmy-nominated score by Oscar-winning composer Steven Price has been reworked for an epic two-hour performance, which will be performed by an 18-piece orchestra. Shatner's narration provides bridges between the visually stunning nature imagery.

"My deeply immersive journey into space gave me a profound appreciation for the earth and its fragility," says Shatner. "The reimagining of the Netflix series takes the audience on a journey showcasing our world with spectacular visuals, narration and music. The combination of all these elements gives the audience an opportunity to celebrate our planet together- the home we all share -and its wonders, while showing the urgent need to treasure and protect it."

Over the course of his illustrious career, William Shatner has won Emmys and his first Golden Globe for his portrayal of eccentric lawyer "Denny Crane" on both The Practice and Boston Legal. He received four more Emmy nominations as well as other Golden Globe and SAG Award nods. A collaboration between GEALive, Silverback Films and World Wildlife Fund (WWF), "Our Planet Live in Concert" combines high-quality live elements with a fusion of breathtaking cinematography projected on a large HD screen.

"Our Planet" blends spectacular wildlife footage with the mysteries of how and why animals migrate. The series features stunning imagery of the Earth's most beautiful, intriguing and surprising wildlife as it follows animals on the move from plains to frozen worlds to high seas and beyond. In these dramatic, compelling stories, it reveals the connections that drive our natural world, inspiring viewers to want to learn how climate change impacts all living creatures and what can be done about it.

The show's run time is approximately two hours including intermission. For each performance, a donation will be made to benefit Our Planet producing partner organization WWF.

William Shatner has cultivated a career spanning over 60 years as an award-winning actor, director, producer, writer, recording artist, and horseman. He is one of Hollywood's most recognizable figures and a major philanthropist. He has won Emmys and also won a Golden Globe for his portrayal of eccentric lawyer "Denny Crane" on both The Practice and Boston Legal. He has received four additional Emmy nominations as well as other Golden Globe and SAG Award nods. ﻿ Mr. Shatner currently is the host and executive producer of The UnXplained on The History Channel. From the producers of Ancient Aliens and The Curse of Oak Island, the one-hour, non-fiction series explores the world's most fascinating, strange and inexplicable mysteries. Shatner continues to act, write, produce and direct while still making time to work with charities and further his passion in equestrian sports. He lives in Los Angeles, CA.

Composer Steven Price is an Academy Award-winning composer. In 2014, his groundbreaking score for Alfonso Cuarón's Gravity garnered wins in the Best Original Score category for the Academy Awards, BAFTAs, and Critics' Choice Awards, along with ASCAP's first-ever Film Composer of the Year award. Other prominent projects include Edgar Wright's Last Night In Soho, Baby Driver and The World's End, Tom Harper's The Aeronauts, Warner Bros.' blockbuster hit Suicide Squad, and the WWII epic Fury, written and directed by David Ayer, and starring Brad Pitt. Television credits include the BBC's The Hunt, a landmark natural history documentary series for which Price won his second BAFTA Award, and Our Planet (Netflix), which earned two Emmy score nominations for the composer in 2019. Price also scored David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet (Netflix) for which he won an Emmy and an ASCAP Composers' Choice Award for Documentary Score of the Year, and, in 2020, ventured into animation with Glen Keane's Academy Award-nominated animated feature Over the Moon (Netflix) for which he received an Annie nomination for Best Music - Feature. Forthcoming projects include Beast (Universal), directed by Baltasar Kormákur and starring Idris Elba, The Swimmers (Working Title / Netflix), Michael Grandage's My Policeman (Amazon Studios) and Distant (Amblin / Universal). About Floris Douwes, Producer Alongside partners Ton Olgers and Julia Krylova, Floris heads up GEALive, a company that designs, produces, and delivers creative live entertainment projects of all sizes. Recent and current projects include the world arena tours for the late legendary film composer Ennio Morricone, a collaboration with Graceland on Elvis Live on Screen with Symphony Orchestra and hosted by Priscilla Presley, a career retrospective tour of Hollywood composer James Newton Howard and the first ever live tour of the multi-Oscar and Grammy Award-winning pioneer of dance music, Giorgio Moroder. About Silverback Films Silverback Films specializes in the production of high-quality wildlife films for both television and cinema. Formed in 2012 by Alastair Fothergill and Keith Scholey, Silverback Films brings together a world class team of wildlife film makers to create the highest quality natural history films. Its productions include cinema films for Disneynature, African Cats, Chimpanzee, Bears, Monkey Kingdom and Dolphin Reef and television series North America (Discovery) The Hunt (BBC) and Our Planet (Netflix).