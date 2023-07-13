New Relic Theatre to Present AS YOU LIKE IT: A Musical Journey to 1971 West Virginia

Shakespeare's comedy meets bluegrass music.

By: Jul. 13, 2023

New Relic Theatre to Present AS YOU LIKE IT: A Musical Journey to 1971 West Virginia

New Relic Theatre presents a high-spirits 75-minute adaptation of AS YOU LIKE IT, wedding Shakespeare's iconic pastoral comedy to the nimble folk sound of Old-Time and Bluegrass music. Alongside some of New York's finest actors, performers, and Bluegrass fastpickers, audiences will be transported from Brooklyn to the mountains of West Virginia, c.1971.

New Relic Theatre excavates old ideas with contemporary tools, driven by community, collaboration, and a sense of play. NRT believes that theatre-no matter how heightened or how old the source text-can be accessible, relevant, and riveting to all.

AS YOU LIKE IT is directed by Eliza Palter and features Rick Snell & Mona's Bluegrass. Performances will be Friday, July 21 (doors at 7pm) and Saturday, July 22 (doors at 1pm) at Cafe Erzulie (894 Broadway, Brooklyn NY, 11206). Click Here and standing room-only at door.





