A New Play Entitled LITTLE MISS RANSOM Announced At Adult Film Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Adult Film Theatre will present LITTLE MISS RANSOM, a new play by Julia Randall, directed by Tom Meglio. Featuring Addie Guidry, Riel Macklem, and Matt Street.

Staying in and swapping conspiracy theories is night well spent for Neddie, Laura, and Pauly, three best friends who share a love of all things true-crime. However, fact and speculation begin to merge after the three friends uncover some compelling leads surrounding one of America's most disturbing murder cases and they find themselves perilously close to becoming accessories to a sinister true crime story of their very own.

Tickets

The production runs March 29th through April 7th at Adult Film Theatre, at 305 Cornelia St, Bushwick. Walking distance from Myrtle/Wyckoff and Halsey subway stations. Showtime: 7:30, Ticket: $20.