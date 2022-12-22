New Original Queer Musical SHOOTING STAR Adds Four More Performances In January

After a successful 15 show run, the popular, revealing new musical SHOOTING STAR is extending into January.

This semi- autobiographical, musical love story set in the world of the gay adult film industry, is a book and concept from the mind of Florian Klein (international award-winning porn star, Hans Berlin), with music by Thomas Zaufke and lyrics by Erik Ransom.

SHOOTING STAR began its production journey in Los Angeles with a sold-out pre-pandemic run that the LA Times called "A traditional American musical: a heartwarming tale of misfits." A whole new cast and a world-altering pandemic later, the show finally came to New York, as an exciting immersive production at 3 Dollar Bill, Brooklyn's premiere queer club and performance venue.

After a tumultuous two and a half years, theater is back, and new voices are speaking up and out,using the medium to shed light on communities that we don't always see represented in the musical theater world. The new original musical, SHOOTING STAR, invites you to look inside an industry that earns 75 million clicks every day.

"I was compelled to write Shooting Star after entering the porn industry, when I found that that world was not as horrible as I feared it might be, and as I think many assume it is," explains Klein. "What I actually found was people still wholeheartedly chasing real dreams, real connections and real feelings. I was fascinated by this world that was not that different from Hollywood at all, and I really wanted to talk about it."

The long-awaited New York premiere production of SHOOTING STAR features a stacked cast of powerhouse talent including Coleman Cummings (20th & 25th Anniversary tours of RENT), Juan Danner (El Otro Oz), Grant Evan (The Baker's Wife), Christian Heinemann (Disney Cruise Lines) Grant Latus (On Your Feet), Spencer Petro (The Bisley Boy), Maya Santiago (recent graduate of Point Park University), Zuri Washington (Sister Act) and Craig Winberry (The Life and Music of George Michael).

Joining Klein behind the scenes is a dream creative team helping bring the Shooting Star world to life. Directed by Dennis Corsi, music directed by Brad Simmons, choreographed by Michael McCrary and Alyssa Fuhrman, stage managed by Francesca Enders, with creative consultant work by Peter Dunn, costumes designed by Barbara Erin, intimacy direction by Blake Lee Zolfo, set consulting by David Goldstein, and produced by Shooting Star Musical LLC, Bruce Robert Harris and Michael Susko, SHOOTING STAR gives you a sincere look at the human side of porn, focusing on the performers in the adult film world - their desires, their dreams and their dramas. SHOOTING STAR is about love and family in a world where many people think this wouldn't be possible.

"Florian has really put his blood, sweat and tears into making this show happen," says creative consultant Peter Dunn. "And amazingly, so has every member of our truly incredible cast and crew. In such a short period of time, everyone involved really understands the importance of this story and its themes and just how special this show can be. It's been a privilege to be a part of, and we can't wait for audiences to experience it. Performative art of almost any kind really comes down to community and honesty, and so does the success of the characters in this story."

For the NYC premiere production of SHOOTING STAR, the producers are excited to ES Collection USA / Addicted USA as the clothing/costume sponsor, supported by local New York club and fetish design house *ssTricks, and the international social app SCRUFF to the naughty little SHOOTING STAR family. Another milestone is the addition of MISTR as the presenting Sponsor. The telePrEP platform offers free and easy online access to pre- exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) across the United States, and is completely free in all 50 states D.C. and Puerto Rico.

The immersive theater event of the year like no other is adding performances on January 8, 15 and 22 at 6:30 pm and January 26 at 7:30 pm. Doors will open one hour prior - come early and #Partylikeapornstar with everyone. Guests will immediately walk into The Black Rooster where the show takes place, and be welcomed with dancers, themed drinks and a vibe that makes you feel you're stepping into a night club rather than a theater. Audiences will not just be watching the Ovation Award-nominated show, but will become a part of the story's universe. Join us for a night of fun, gay love, and a celebration of queer bodies.

"Change one life, change the world," concludes Klein. "If I have one person that realizes there's more that connects us than that separates us, then I have done my job as a writer. I hope audiences come to the same realization that I did. That we all want the same things, and that is family, acceptance, and love. And that we all deserve them."

That we do. Do not miss SHOOTING STAR LIVE! 4 more chances! #Astarisporn

