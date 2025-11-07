NYC Comedy Troupe Time To Kill To Perform Live Sketch Show At Brooklyn Art Haus

Comedy ensemble features performers from The Daily Show, The Tonight Show, and The Drew Barrymore Show.
The comedy troupe Time to Kill will bring its live sketch show to Brooklyn Art Haus on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, at 2 p.m.
The ensemble includes performers and writers whose credits span The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, The Drew Barrymore Show, and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Blending quick-cut sketches with absurdist humor, Time to Kill: A Sketch Comedy Show offers an irreverent take on modern life and pop culture
