NYC Comedy Troupe Time To Kill To Perform Live Sketch Show At Brooklyn Art Haus

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The comedy troupe Time to Kill will bring its live sketch show to Brooklyn Art Haus on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, at 2 p.m.

The ensemble includes performers and writers whose credits span The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, The Drew Barrymore Show, and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Blending quick-cut sketches with absurdist humor, Time to Kill: A Sketch Comedy Show offers an irreverent take on modern life and pop culture