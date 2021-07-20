NY Burlesque Fest Presents SUMMER SIZZLER, August 21

The New York Burlesque Festival returns with a Summer Sizzler showcase, Saturday, August 21st at the new City Winery welcoming back the festival to the stage and to rev you up for our fall festivities!

Celebrate the homecoming of the New York Burlesque Festival's Summer Sizzler, with The L Train Brass Band, the king of showbiz, Murray Hill and a cavalcade of stars that are the Big Apple's beating heart of burlesque!

Featured performers include burlesque crown and sash collectors like Dirty Martini, The Evil Hate Monkey, Julie Atlas Muz, Angie Pontani, Mr. Gorgeous, Qualms Galore, 2 to Fly, Fem Appeal, Miss Saturn, Tigger!, Gin Minsky, Dandy Wellington and DJ Momotaro!

Plus, visit our sexy vendors at the Burlesque Homecoming Boutique for all of your favorite accoutrements, including hair flowers, pasties, jewels and more. You can even get your homecoming portrait taken!

Don't miss this triumphant night of celebration as NYC's largest burlesque event returns to the stage!

Learn more at www.thenewyorkburlesquefestival.com.