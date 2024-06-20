MURDER IN LA LA LAND Comes to Brooklyn Arts Haus Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Live in Theater Productions will return to NYC for twelve limited performances of “Murder in La La Land”, an interactive theatrical experience. Performances run July 11th - August 4th.

Step back in time for this tragicomedy set in Hollywood’s Golden Age, the lively 1950s. Full of iconic figures from cinema history, this immersive murder mystery looks at the grizzly reality hidden behind La La Land’s seductive façade.

Prepare to be pulled through all the highs, lows, and in-betweens of the inglorious world of showbiz!

Audience members join the cast in this interactive joy ride by playing the backstage production teams at Summit Pictures, one of La La’s major film studios. Summit is gearing up for its latest blockbuster, “Death of A Street Car,” but the boss

surprises you after you clock out today. You ain’t going home tonight! One of your own, a talented screenwriter named Sebastian Black, ready to have his name in lights, was found dead. The situation reeks of murder, and it’s a scandal that will sink the studio and put you and everyone working at Summit out of a job.

You’ll have to get ahead of the press and the police and figure out how this guy went from the top of the world to the bottom of a riverbed in one night. Can you pry the truth out of these glamorous, decadent, and debaucherous suspects and save Summit Pictures before it is too late?

Created by Carlo D’Amore

Written by Carlo D’Amore, Sarah Sutliff, and Phoebe Dunn

Directed by Carlo D’Amore.





