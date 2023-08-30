Korean Cultural Center New York Presents The New York Debut Of MAUM Market

The event is on September 9, 2023 from 11-3pm at Denizen, Bushwick.

By: Aug. 30, 2023

The Korean Cultural Center New York (KCCNY) presents the New York debut of MAUM Market on September 9, 2023 from 11-3pm at Denizen, Bushwick, 123 Melrose St, Brooklyn, NY 11206. This curated pop-up market will celebrate the vibrant community spirit of Chuseok, one of the largest Korean holidays (Korean Thanksgiving) by showcasing Asian American and Korean American arts, crafts, entrepreneurship, and culture. Entry is free and open to the public. RSVPs are requested for attendance. Click Here.

MAUM Market at Denizen Bushwick

Denizen, Bushwick, 123 Melrose St, Brooklyn, NY 11206

Saturday, September 9, 2023 from 11-3pm

This mindfully curated, open-air market will feature 50 AAPI-owned small businesses that are emerging and established brands across art, fashion, food, drink, home, and many more.

Presented by MAUM Market in special partnership with the Korean Cultural Center New York.

Collaborating with MAUM (translating to "heart" and "mind"), a community oriented platform launched in January 2022 in Los Angeles with over 600 AAPI businesses, its headlining MAUM Market comes to New York for the first time. Featuring a mindful curation of 50 AAPI artists, creatives, entrepreneurs, in partnership with the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce, the special one-day pop-up event will be held on Saturday, September 9th at Denizen Bushwick in Brooklyn.

"Bringing the vibrant spirit of Korea to the heart of New York, the Korean Cultural Center New York is proud to partner with Maum Market to create a nurturing launch pad for talented Korean creatives and entrepreneurs to flourish here in the City and contribute to the support of our communities. Working together with the NYC Department of Small Business Services and the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce, we hope this will be an opportunity to foster economic growth and also celebrate the beauty of cross-cultural exchange."

- Michael CheonSoo Kim, Executive Director of the Korean Cultural Center New York

"MAUM's mission is to provide a platform for Asian and Korean artists, creatives, and entrepreneurs through our curated namesake marketplace and experiential retail programming. With over 600+ Asian-owned brands in our network, we are grateful and humbled by the opportunity to expand our resources and capabilities to the New York market for the first time through a special partnership with Korean Cultural Center New York (KCCNY)."

- Arnold Byun, Co-Founder of MAUM

"As the son of immigrant New York City small business owners, I know first-hand how important it is for government to partner with organizations like KCCNY and MAUM to lift up the entrepreneurial talent in our communities," said Kevin D. Kim, Commissioner of the NYC Department of Small Business Services. "SBS is thrilled to offer our many free services that help Korean entrepreneurs to start, operate and grow a business - especially as we celebrate Chuseok, a perfect time to highlight and give thanks for the creative spirit of the city's vibrant Korean community."

- Kevin D. Kim, Commissioner of NYC Department of Small Business Services

"Supporting entrepreneurs is at the heart of the work we do to promote economic growth and opportunity. Over the last few years, the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce has been partnering with South Korean trade organizations through trade visits, business partnerships and market introductions. We are proud to be a partner on this inaugural New York event with the Korean Cultural Center New York and Maum Market which showcases AAPI creatives and small businesses and celebrates cultural diversity."

- Randy Peers, President and CEO of the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce

This event is held in commemoration of the 70th Anniversary of ROK-US Alliance.

The full lineup of participating businesses and programs will be available online at www.koreanculture.org and hangawi.org (going live August 24th, 2023). Further announcements will be made via KCCNY Instgram @kccny

ARTISTS AND PANELS (Full Lineup to be Announced)

September 9th, 2023: Select Artist/Maker Highlights

Maker Spotlight: LOUPN (Jewelry)

www.loupn.com / IG: @loupn_collection

Founder: Grace Nyugen

Korean-American founded, clean sterling silver jewelry handcrafted in Korea.

Maker Spotlight: Hwasoban (Ceramics)

https://hwasoban.com / IG: @hwasoban

Founder: Hwa Joong Kim

Hwasoban Ceramics strives to elevate and transform the everyday dining table to an elegant and diverse table culture.

Business Spotlight: Halmi (Beverage)

www.drinkhalmi.com / IG: @drinkhalmi

Founder: Hannah Bae

Halmi (a loving nickname for "Grandma") is a brand of light sparkling beverages inspired by traditional Korean flavors using good-for-you ingredients rooted in history and culture.

Business Spotlight: Hana Makgeolli (Beverage)

www.hanamakgeolli.com/ IG: @hanamakgeolli

Founder: Alice Jun

Hana Makgeolli is an artisanal Korean rice wine producer based in Brooklyn using only organic rice, nuruk, and traditional brewing methodologies.

Business Spotlight: ONDO Body (Beauty/Body)

ondobody.com / IG: @ondobody

Founder: Hana Jun

ONDO means 'temperature' in the Korean language. ONDO is a handmade botanical care brand and all products are purely plant based, palm free, vegan & cruelty free.

Business Spotlight: KimC Market (Market)

kimcmarket.com / IG: @kimcmarket

Founders: Ryan Kim, Sungmee Cho

With our mission to improve people's health by providing premium Korean foods, Kim'C Market is an online grocery store offering the best quality food from the finest producers in Korea.




Recommended For You