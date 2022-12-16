Kings Theatre to Host First Ever Amazon Labor Union Holiday Party This Weekend

Kings Theatre will be hosting the first ever Amazon Labor Union Holiday Party on Sunday, December 18 from 7:30pm-11:30pm.

After a lengthy campaign led by current and former Amazon employees Chris Smalls and Derrick Palmer, the workers at the JFK8 Fulfilment Center in Staten Islad made history in April 2022 when they voted to form the first ever Amazon union in the U.S. Their work has led to a resurgence and renewed interest in union membership and the broader national labor movement.

"When I was an Amazon worker, I always wanted a holiday party, but we never had one." said Amazon Labor Union Founder, Chris Smalls. "So, I am very excited that for the first time the Amazon Labor Union can throw a holiday celebration for all the hardworking Amazon employees across the tri-state area. Big thanks to the team at Kings Theatre for providing the space and supporting our efforts. If you're an Amazon worker, pull through, this event is for you!"

The ALU Holiday Party marks the final Kings Cares event of the year. In 2022, the venue hosted more community events than any year previously, including the Black Money Forum in partnership with The Brooklyn Bank, Flatbush Cats Community Vaccination Clinic, Back To School Backpack & Supply Giveaway in partnership with The Madison Square Boys & Girls Club, and the Annual Thanksgiving Community Luncheon with the Flatbush Avenue BID and Academy of Hospitality and Tourism at Erasmus High School.

"Hosting the Amazon Labor Union Holiday Party is an amazing way to wrap up the year," said General Manager of Kings Theatre, Crystal Longo. "We were thrilled when Chris Smalls came through for an event and we made the connection with him," said Crystal Longo, General Manager at Kings Theatre. "Personally, I have been inspired by Chris and the progress that the ALU has made for the workers of this country. Through our Kings Cares initiative, we support organizations that are out there putting in the work - whether that's in social justice, education, healthcare, the arts, or even worker advocacy. For us, it's not only about making a profit from shows, but also about investing in and supporting impactful community work. New Yorkers are selective about where and how they spend their money and we want people to know that by coming to shows at Kings, they are actively supporting Kings Cares and its network of community partners. We share in ALU's aim of solidarity and operate under the mindset that we are always stronger together."

This party is open to all local Amazon employees and union members, the general public will not be admitted. Amazon Labor Badges or Union Cards will be required at entry. Advance RSVP is requested at https://actionnetwork.org/events/alus-1st-annual-holiday-party.

About ALU

It all began with the workers.

On April 1st, 2022, Amazon workers at the JFK8 Fulfilment Center on Staten Island made history by voting to form the first Amazon Union in U.S. history.

Our demands are simple: better pay, better benefits, and better working conditions. Amazon workers know the only way we're going to pressure the company into treating us with respect is by uniting under one banner and exercising our right to come together as an independent union. Learn more at www.amazonlaborunion.org.

More about Kings Cares

The historic Kings Theatre reopened in 2015 as one of New York's premiere performing arts venues. Providing a destination for popular entertainment and serving as a resource for local arts groups and community organizations, Kings is a cultural and economic cornerstone of the Flatbush community and a major fixture in Brooklyn's vibrant cultural landscape. Launched in 2016 with the first annual Thanksgiving Luncheon, the Kings Cares initiative partners with local nonprofits, organizations and independent businesses to present free and low-cost community programming including performances, educational events, and speaking engagements. Community partners include The Brooklyn Bank, CAMBA, Flatbush Cats, Stop & Shop, Aunts et Uncles, Erasmus Academy of Hospitality and Tourism, and The Flatbush Avenue BID. Learn more about Kings Theatre at www.kingstheatre.com.