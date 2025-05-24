KING LEAR at Theatre 2020 to Open in June

Performances take place Thursday, June 12th through Sunday, June 29th, 2025.
THEATER 2020, Brooklyn Heights’ professional theater company has announced a modern production of William Shakespeare’s masterpiece Kind Lear starring David Fuller and running 10 performances (final performance outdoors) in Fort Greene & Brooklyn Heights, Brooklyn. Performances take place Thursday, June 12th through Sunday, June 29th, 2025.
Creative team includes Director Judith Jarosz (OOBR award winner, NYITA nominated), Fight Director Rod Kinter, Costume Designer Robert Pugh, Production Stage Manager Caspian Rabaia.
Cast includes David Arthur Bachrach*, Jordan Crow, Robert Dyckman*, Eddie Flannery, David Fuller*, Eileen Glenn*, Michael Gnat*, Declan Hutcheon, James Carlos Lacey*, Shannon Mastel*, Emma Tayce Palmer*,Ellijah Parfait, Jackson Poulin. Tanner Sands*. (*Appearing courtesy of Actors Equity Association)
The performances will take place at The Great Room at ART NY studios at 138 South Oxford Street in Brooklyn, as well as Brooklyn War Memorial in Cadman Plaza Park at 195 Cadman Plaza W, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Trains: 2, 3 to Clark Street, C to High Street. R to Court Street, 4, 5 to Borough Hall.
