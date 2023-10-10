K-Pop's STAYC, EVERGLOW, and WOODZ Come to the Kings Theatre This Year

 Kings Theatre will present K-pop programming shows this year in Brooklyn, NY. Upcoming events include STAYC, EVERGLOW, & WOODZ. Tickets for all K-pop programming shows are on sale now at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2269096®id=324&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kingstheatre.com%2Fevents%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

On October 11 at 7:30pm (doors 6:30pm), STAYC will be performing live in Brooklyn, NY on their 1st World Tour (Teenfresh).

STAYC (Sumin, Sieun, ISA, Seeun, Yoon, and J) is a remarkable girl group signed under High Up Entertainment. The girl group is produced by the famous producer Black Eyed Pilseung, who created many hit songs such as TWICE`s and Chung Ha`s . STAYC made their debut in 2020 with their first single album titled which is also the abbreviation of the group`s name. STAYC's goal is just like their name; they want to grow into a "star that leads the young culture" and to become the "Future of K-pop".

On November 3 at 7:30pm (doors 6pm), K-pop girl group EVERGLOW will take the stage as part of their 2023 EVERGLOW TOUR (ALL MY GIRLS).

EVERGLOW is a six member girl group formed by Yuehua Entertainment on March 21, 2019, consisting of members SIHYEON, E:U, MIA, ONDA, AISHA, and YIREN. After their debut album’s success and impact, each of EVERGLOW’s subsequent musical releases saw impressive success on domestic and international charts, and further expanded the group’s reach globally. They are well-known and acclaimed for their powerful and charismatic stage presence and bold musicality.

On December 11 at 7:30pm (doors 6pm), K-pop musician WOODZ will be coming to Kings Theatre on his 2023 ‘OO-LI And’ World Tour.

WOODZ’s recently announced ‘OO-LI And’ tour comes two months after he wrapped the original ‘OO-LI’ tour, which featured shows in Malaysia, Indonesia, and Mexico.




Recommended For You