Josh Johnson To Perform At Ambush For Special Album Taping, January 25

Josh Johnson (Comedy Central Hour, Netflix, and Daily Show Writer), Lucas Connolly (Comedy Central), and Brittany Cardwell (Sirius XM Drule) will record Johnson's second album for Helium Records at Ambush (Two Boots Pizza in Williamsburg) January 25 for two recordings at 8pm and 10pm.

Ambush has been a Brooklyn indie comedy staple for 6 years. Known for the killer lineups, free beer, and non-traditional locations. Ambush's home of recent (and location for the recording) is in the back of a small pizza shop. The producers of the show every week come hours before the show to completely change the look of the shop, moving all the furniture outside, setting up chairs in tight rows, and setting up a DIY spotlight made from supplies from Home Depot. Ambush has been in New York Comedy Festival, Brooklyn Comedy Festival, TimeOut NY's "Best Things to Do".

Wednesday, January 25, 2023 - 8pm & 10pm

Ambush Album Recording #2

Two Boots Pizza Williamsburg

558 Driggs Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211

$10 tickets

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2219642®id=324&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fambushalbumrec.Eventbrite.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Before he joined The Daily Show, Johnson wrote for The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. In 2017, Comedy Central aired his first special, and in 2019, he opened for Trevor Noah on the Loud & Clear Tour in arenas across the country.

Comedy Central released Johnson's first hour-long special #(Hashtag) in June 2021, and he taped his second hour-long special at The Bourbon Room in Los Angeles in May 2022, which is set to debut early 2023. Johnson's self-released comedy and music mixtape album Elusive, was described by Vanyaland as "live stand-up observational humor with musical compositions. Both elements wade in and out of political and social waters between the two "arcs" of the multi-genre epic". Johnson also co-hosts two podcasts, The Josh Johnson Show (with fellow stand-up Logan Nielsen) and Hold Up (with The Daily Show colleague Dulcé Sloan).

Johnson's other credits include CONAN (TBS), @Midnight, Kevin Hart's Hart of The City, The New Negroes, and This Week at The Comedy Cellar on Comedy Central.