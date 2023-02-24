Jinkx Monsoon Comes To Kings Theatre, July 1

Two-time RuPaul's Drag Race winner and Broadway breakout star Jinkx Monsoon will be bringing her summer concert tour Jinkx Monsoon: Everything at Stake to Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY on Saturday, July 1 at 8pm ET. Tickets will go on sale Friday, February 24 at 9am ET. For additional information, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2227003®id=324&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kingstheatre.com%2Fcalendar%2Fjinkx-monsoon%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

For the first time ever, Jinkx and her musical main squeeze Major Scales will tour with a full rock band performing a decades' worth of covers and original music from her critically-acclaimed albums (The Ginger Snapped, The Inevitable Album), along with new songs from her upcoming 3-part album The Virgo Odyssey. Known for her electric and eclectic performance style, "Everything at Stake" shows Jinkx weaving together tales from her enigmatic life in a show where music, comedy, witchy magic, and camp-fantasy collide. At a time where literally everything is at stake, get ready for a spellbinding, bombastic, and revolutionary experience straight from the heart of this "internationally tolerated" superstar.

Two-time RuPaul's Drag Race winner and Broadway breakout star Jinkx Monsoon (she/her) is the "internationally tolerated" drag icon who's taken over the entertainment industry as an award-winning stage actress, acclaimed vocalist, stand-up comic, and theatre sensation.

Jinkx has garnered an international fan base following her win on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 5 (2013), and continued her winning streak on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 (2022) where she was crowned "Queen of All Queens", competing against previous winners. In 2023, Jinkx made her highly-anticipated Broadway debut as Matron "Mama" Morton in Broadway's longest-running show, Chicago.

She has toured the world performing her original cabaret shows with music partner Major Scales, including highly-acclaimed shows like The Ginger Snapped, The Vaudevillians (which became a hit off-broadway sensation) and their most recent production, Together Again, Again (2022). As a recording artist, Jinkx has released three critically-hailed albums of original music written by Major Scales including her most recent The Virgo Odyssey (2022), The Inevitable Album and The Ginger Snapped.

In 2018, she partnered with best friend and fellow RuPaul's Drag Race star, BenDeLaCreme for their first major holiday tour To Jesus, Thanks for Everything! - Jinkx and DeLa. Jinkx and DeLa's co-written holiday productions have grown into a worldwide phenomenon, spawning the 2019 tour, All I Want for Christmas is Attention, a Hulu holiday hit, The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special (2020), and The Return of the Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show, LIVE! (2021) which performed for sold-out audiences across the U.S., U.K. and Canada. In 2022, she and DeLa had their highest grossing international tour to date with their 5th annual The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show.

No stranger to film and TV, Jinkx has appeared on the CBS cop drama Blue Bloods, the Netflix original AJ and the Queen, and has voiced characters for such animated shows as Steven Universe, Mighty Magiswords, Bravest Warriors, as well as a few surprises that are yet to come! Jinkx has been the subject of two documentaries: Drag Becomes Him, and The Queens. She is an award-winning stage actress, having won the Gregory Award for her portrayal of Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and most recently, The MAC Award for her show The Ginger Snapped, co-written with Major Scales.