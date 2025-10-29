Hanif Abdurraqib Curates June Jordan Poetry Series At BAM

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BAM Curator-at-Large and MacArthur Fellow Hanif Abdurraqib returns with I Guess It Was My Destiny To Live So Long, a four-day poetry series inspired by the legacy of legendary poet and activist June Jordan. This program brings together a constellation of acclaimed artists, writers, and performers to reflect Jordan's radical politics, her fierce love ethic, and her call to collectively imagine a new world. Through poetry readings, film, and performance, the series explores the power of language to connect us in urgent times.

Stones in the Water

Tuesday, November 18, at 7:30 PM

Harvey Theater at BAM Strong (651 Fulton Ave)

Tickets start at $28

A powerful evening of spoken word and reflection featuring longtime friends and acclaimed poets Sarah Kay, Anis Mojgani, Clint Smith, and Hanif Abdurraqib. Their annual tradition of reading together comes to BAM with a moving performance that underscores poetry's capacity for connection, care, and community.

Reserve press tickets for Stones in the Water.

Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project

Wednesday, November 19, at 7 PM

BAM Rose Cinemas, Peter Jay Sharp Building (30 Lafayette Ave)

Tickets start at $17

A screening of the celebrated documentary Going to Mars, which explores the life and artistry of poet and activist Nikki Giovanni, followed by a live reading of her work by a collective of poets. This tribute highlights Giovanni's enduring influence and bold cultural voice.

Zong!

Thursday, November 20, at 7:30 PM

The Adam Space, Peter Jay Sharp Building (30 Lafayette Ave)

RSVP required

In this searing performance, acclaimed poet and scholar m. nourbeSe philip gives voice to the unspeakable through her masterwork Zong!, a fragmented poetic lament based on the 1781 massacre of enslaved Africans. A radical act of memory and mourning, Zong! transcends genre in its haunting invocation of history.

Billy Woods with Love Higher

Friday, November 21, at 7 PM

The Adam Space, Peter Jay Sharp Building (30 Lafayette Ave)

RSVP required

Rapper Billy Woods brings his densely layered lyricism to BAM in a rare live appearance, joined by producer and DJ Love Higher. Blending ambient textures with deep beats and poetic insight, the performance explores sound as a vessel for political consciousness and personal excavation.