HERE WE GO Is Launching the First Reading Series

HERE WE GO is launching the very first Reading Series, featuring 4 original plays at Areté Gallery in Greenpoint, Brooklyn.

Originally, HERE WE GO was conceived to be a one-time only event featuring five one-act plays written by Covi Loveridge Brannan at the Our Lady of Pompeii Theatre. The initiative premiered on December 14th 2018 under the name "The HERE Festival" and it was co-produced by Federica Borlenghi & Covi Loveridge Brannan and presented by Italytime. After an extraordinary outcome, the two multi-disciplinary artists decided to found the HERE WE GO Festival, a site-specific live performance festival.

Throughout the past year, HERE WE GO has been in the process of developing into a site-specific production company. The team welcomed Jessica Ashleigh Pomeroy as Co-Aristic Director & Director of Operation, whom alongside Federica, has been working on the development of the organization.

The Festival's mission is to provide early-career New York City based artists with an opportunity to develop and showcase their creativity and talent. The festival's goal is to present authentic, multidisciplinary and original content, as well as build a networking platform for emerging artists. HERE WE GO is incredibly passionate about making theatre more accessible for both audiences and artists.

After receiving over 300 submission for their 2020 season, HERE WE GO decided to conclude their 2019 season with a Reading Series, featuring four semi-finalists of the submissions:

"Remembrance" by D. Lee Miller

"Cancelled" by M. Rowan Meyer

"Scoundrel" by Monte D. Monteleagre

"The Pizza Paradox" by John McCloskey

The finalists will be presented fully produced at the HERE WE GO Summer Festival. To attend the Reading Series, RSVP at herewegotickets@gmail.com. Free of charge! More information available at www.herewegofestival.com





