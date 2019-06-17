Fiskars Announces For Brooklyn Renegade Craft Fair

This weekend, join Fiskars, famous for the iconic orange-handled scissors, at the Renegade Craft Fair in Brooklyn on Saturday, 6/22 and Sunday, 6/23, This event is FREE and OPEN TO THE PUBLIC, and is located at: Brooklyn Expo Center, 72 Noble St., Brooklyn, NY 11222.

Fiskars will bring creativity to life with a new Tiny House Installation, hosted by Chris Lambton, Garden & Yard Care Expert for Fiskars and Insta-famous Crafty Lumberjacks. Both will be hosting DIY Workshops including Custom Floral Wreaths with Chris Lambton on Saturday and Magic Wallets with Crafty Lumberjacks on Sunday.

The Tiny House will also include DIY stations featuring Fiskars tools such as how to garnish a drink with fresh herbs, hang a picture frame, prune greenery and more, including a kid-friendly project.





