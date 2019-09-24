FREAKY FLAME LGBTQ+ Comedy Benefit Show Comes to Littlefield

Sam Campbell, Simone Leitner, and Peter Valenti host OPEN FLAME, the hot queer happening where a comedy open mic meets an LGBTQ+ social. We're celebrating Halloween this year with FREAKY FLAME a comedy show featuring regulars of the show and queer comedy icons! Following the show is the dance party of your dreams! Costumes are not mandatory but encouraged!

This show benefits Immigration Equality, the nation's leading LGBTQ immigrant rights organization. They represent and advocate for people from around the world fleeing violence, abuse, and persecution because of their sexual orientation, gender identity, or HIV status.

https://www.littlefieldnyc.com/e/open-flame-presents-freaky-flame-68576653617/

Lineup:

Sam Campbell

Simone Leitner

Peter Valenti

Ana Fabrega (HBO)

Sydnee Washington (Comedy Central)

Jay Jurden

Sophie Santos

Eva Victor

Kile Atwater





