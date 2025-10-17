Dialogue With Three Chords to Present Three Southern Gothic Plays For Halloween

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Indie theater company Dialogue with Three Chords will stage three original plays inspired by the Southern Gothic writing of Flannery O'Connor at Industry City just in time for Halloween. Written by Stephen Gracia and directed by Michael LoPorto, the show starts at 8pm on Thursday, October 30th presented by brooklynONE Productions (bkONE) at the Tom Kane Theatre.

Tickets are $5 and are available online or in person at the theatre. As always, no one wishing to attend will be turned away regardless of whether they pay for a ticket-they can simply walk right into the theater and take a seat. The show also features a live musical performance by LaMacchia.

"You Shall Know the Truth and the Truth Shall Make You Odd" is a new collection of plays influenced by the stories of Flannery O'Connor.

In "A Devil in a Silent Room," a woman sits in a dark room untangling the deep south's relationship with the Devil.

In "Where You're Going to Was Never There" a brother and sister return home to deal with their parents' sudden death and discover something that makes them reevaluate everything they though they knew about their family.

In "Dylan Thomas Didn't Die Here", a bartender reckons with the mythology of drunk writers and southern charm.

D3C is in their 15th season of performances and Will Close out the year with their annual holiday performance of The Krampus in December. The group will then return in spring 2026 with more monthly performances, culminating in their 200th play.

You Shall Know the Truth and the Truth Shall Make You Odd" features: Ally Callaghan, Anthony DeVito, Marisela Grajeda Gonzalez, Nicole Grieco, John Harlacher, Alithea Howes, Tim McCann, Tiffany Rexach, Ben Roth, and Patrick Ryan Sullivan.