Desi Moreno-Penson's GENESISTER to Premiere at EstroGenius 2025 Short Play Festival

There will be four performances of Genesister, a new ten-minute play written by Latina playwright Desi Moreno-Penson. The play will be directed by long-time collaborator and director, KM Jones, and will feature the acting talents of Cortney Newell and Dante Jayce.

Having witnessed the events of the first couple of pages from The Book of Genesis, a feisty fallen angel is interrogated through the filter of 1940s Film Noir. A contemplative, absurdist piece, GENESISTER pokes fun at the genre of Film Noir cinema, organized religion, Man's sense of entitlement from the world, and all of it mixed with a little girl-boss/femme fatale savvy.

The EstroGenius Festival is an annual celebration of the artistry of femme, non-binary, non-conforming and trans womxn artists. The festival is curated by Melissa Riker, Portia Wells, Sabrina Canas, and guest curator John C. Robinson, with exciting guest curators brought in each year. Founded as a short play festival in 2000 by Fiona Jones, EstroGenius exists to present the voices of dance-makers, playwrights, experimental performers, teens, musicians, burlesque performers, noise artists, filmmakers, DJ's, and anyone else looking to break molds and crack gender codes to the stage, street and forefront of public attention.

All performances of Genesister will run from May 13 through May 18 and will take place at The Rat NYC in Dumbo, 68 Jay Street, Suite 117 - Storefront Brooklyn, NY 11201.

