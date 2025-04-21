David Zayas Jr. to Direct COMIC SHOP by Matthew McLachlan at BrooklynONE Productions

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



brooklynONE productions will present “Comic Shop”, a new play by Matthew McLachlan, directed by David Zayas Jr., for two workshop readings on Friday, April 25th and Saturday, April 26th at 8PM at The Tom Kane Theatre. Tickets are just $5.

Set in a run-down comic book store, Comic Shop is a funny, heartfelt story about identity, grief, and the struggle to reconnect with our younger selves — all wrapped in sharp dialogue and deep-cut comic book references. As the lines between fantasy and reality blur, what unfolds is a story that hits as hard as it makes you laugh.

Playwright Matthew McLachlan brings an authentic, character-driven voice to the stage, with previous works (This God Damn House, The Demand of Avarice, and Orion) spanning screenwriting and stage, while director David Zayas Jr. (LAByrinth Theater Company, Planet Connections, and Chain Theatre) brings a raw energy and cinematic flair to the piece.

“This is the kind of story that sneaks up on you — it’s got all the fun of a comic shop hangout, but then suddenly you’re hit with these deep emotional punches,” says Anthony Marino, Artistic Director of BrooklynONE. “We’re thrilled to support Matt’s incredible voice and David’s bold direction with this workshop.”

The staged reading features a standout ensemble including Jacquline Guillen as Layna, Arabella Neff as Elly, Seth Mabry as Jackson, and Anthony Marino as Albert. Together, the cast brings to life McLachlan’s deeply human characters with warmth, humor, and nuance.

Presented as part of BrooklynONE’s new works series — and timed with St. Mark’s Comics run Brooklyn Independent Comic Showcase — this reading promises to be a standout event for theater fans and comic lovers alike.

