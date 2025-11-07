Das Besties to Return With New Show DAS RAUSCHGIFT at Box of Moonlight

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Das Besties will return with a new dance theater spectacle about drugs: Das Rauschgift. With a title coming from the German word meaning "dope", "poison", and "medicine", Das Rauschgift playfully and perilously explores apathy, addiction, and belonging.

The never-ending battle of trying to have a good time is warped within a prism of problems as Travis, Cosimo, and Arzu attempt to convince their friend Nina to hit the town and indulge (even though she's content to raw-dog life). Along the way, the gang approaches an intersection of conflicting desires: Is it truly possible to release your inhibitions and not lose control? To follow the herd and still feel like an individual? Can one even enjoy an ice cream sundae without extra hot fudge?

A lava lamp of 1960s/70s variety shows, 2000s pop-culture, and baroque sensibilities, Das Rauschgift takes audiences on a joyride through the peaks and valleys of trying to belong. The production takes influence from queer nightlife, ballet, post-modern dance, and collage to create a group of characters who rise, fall, stretch, and coalesce in mundane and fantastical ways.

Das Rauschgift is created and performed by Travis Amiel, Cosimo Pori, Nina Lucia Rodriguez, and Arzu Salman. The production team includes Connor Sale (lighting design), Joe Burt (set design), Emily Wong (stage management), Reuven Glezer (illusion design). The show is produced by Das Besties and Billy McEntee.