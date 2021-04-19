DACAMERA To Rebroadcast Select Streams From Popular Virtual Season

Starting on April 23, DACAMERA will be rebroadcasting select streams of the organizations' most popular and distinctive virtual programming presented over the past year.

This will be an opportunity for those who may have missed the initial livestreams, which were lauded by the New Yorker as "an online season that stands apart from the virtual crowd."

The free streams will be released three at a time through June and will be available on demand at dacamera.com for two weeks.

Event details:

April 23-May 6: Audience Favorites

Mendelssohn Portrait performed by Brentano and Daedalus String Quartets: The celebrated Daedalus Quartet made its DACAMERA debut in this 2019 concert, joining DACAMERA favorites the Brentano Quartet for a rousing rendition of Felix Mendelssohn's rousing octet for strings.

A Stranger I Arrived, A Stranger I Depart

DACAMERA presents the broadcast streaming of Franz Schubert's Wintereisse, featuring DACAMERA Artistic Director Sarah Rothenberg on piano and Metropolitan Opera baritone Tyler Duncan. Schubert's stunning song cycle tells the story of a solitary wanderer without shelter. Please find a photo here.

Miguel Zenon Duo: Catch an exciting duo performance coming to you live from New York's famed Jazz Gallery. One of the most influential saxophonists of his generation, altoist Miguel Zenón is a multiple Grammy Award nominee and Guggenheim and MacArthur Fellow. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Zenón has built a distinguished career as a leader and has also toured or recorded with SFJAZZ Collective, Charlie Haden, Fred Hersch, Kenny Werner, David Sánchez and Danilo Pérez, among many others. Pianist Luis Perdomo was a member of Ravi Coltrane's Quartet for ten years, and is a founding member of the Miguel Zenon Quartet. Please find a photo here.

May 7-May 20: Visions of a Century

Steve Reich, Different Trains

DACAMERA presents Steve Reich's haunting Different Trains-originally performed by St. Lawrence String Quartet for DACAMERA audiences in April 2018-on Friday, Oct. 30. Presented with original synchronized video by video artist Mihai Cucu, the program interweaves live and pre-recorded string quartet with sounds of trains, whistles, sirens, recorded voices from the American past and fragmented memories of Holocaust survivors.

Messiaen: Visions De L'amen

Olivier Messiaen's virtuosic tour-de-force for two pianos, Visions de l'Amen, originally performed by pianists Marilyn Nonken and Sarah Rothenberg in 2015, becomes a stunning visual experience with lighting by Jennifer Tipton. Composed in 1943 and premiered by Messiaen and the 20-year old pianist Yvonne Loriod, his future wife (with whom Rothenberg studied in Paris), Messiaen's mystical work moves from darkness to an ecstatic conclusion of luminous color and brilliance.

Tyshawn Sorey, Perle Noire

Originally debuted on the DACAMERA stage in June 2016, the unique and poignant evening honors the brilliance, daring, public courage and private tragedies of African American icon, Josephine Baker. Rising-star soprano Julia Bullock finds inspiration in the legendary singer's story in Josephine Baker: A Personal Portrait, conceived by Peter Stellars.

May 21-June 3

Hearing Color, Seeing Time

DACAMERA at the Menil Collection



Hybrid Vigor

Frankenthaler and Ravel: Helen Frankenthaler's 1973 painting becomes the dramatic backdrop for Rothenberg's performance of Une barque sur l'ocean (1905), a sensuous solo piano work by Maurice Ravel. Rothenberg then leads audiences, from the piano, in a spontaneous discussion of color, line, texture and harmony in abstract painting and music.

The Departing Landscape

A film by Sarah Rothenberg: Conceived and directed by pianist Sarah Rothenberg, The Departing Landscape features her performance of Morton Feldman's last piano piece, Palais de Mari (1986), filmed by John Carrithers in the Menil Collection's Arts of the Ancient World gallery. Rothenberg performs Feldman's work surrounded by treasures dating back to 2800 B.C.E. - talismans of a distant past that inspired the composer, and which have survived to today. Please find a photo here.

Cy Twombly and Music

This recital by contemporary music star Claire Chase is filmed at The Menil Collection's Cy Twombly Gallery, a Renzo Piano-designed building dedicated to the iconic artist's work. Chase's program includes works by Felipe Lara, Marcos Balter and Suzanne Farrin, along with a world premiere by Erik Ulman, who developed an unusual friendship with the painter through years of correspondence. The concert will be followed by a virtual artist talk with Ulman and Chase, discussing Twombly's work with DACAMERA Artistic Director Sarah Rothenberg.