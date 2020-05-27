Coney Island USA To Host Puppet Show Online

PUPPETS COME HOME! at Coney Island USA Presents... BOXCUTTER TV. Thursday, June 11, 8pm ET. Streaming LIVE on the Coney Island USA Facebook page

Calling all comrades! BoxCutter Collective is live on the air! Meeting our nation's dire need for more online video content, Judy and Weasel are broadcasting live from an abandoned Coney Island funhouse to bring you the answers to the questions you never knew you desperately need the answers to. Will their Pirate TV station be the spark to ignite the workers revolution or will the bad guys win once and for all? Or will it be somewhere in the middle? Tune in to Boxcutter TV to find out!

The BoxCutter Collective is: Sam Wilson, Jason Hicks, Tom Cunningham & Joe Therrien & an extended family of rabble rousers & mischief makers. Our aim is to take down the rotten empire one cardboard puppet show at a time.



Coney Island USA was founded in 1980 as a not-for-profit arts organization with the mission of defending the honor of American popular culture through innovative exhibitions and performances. Since then they have been fulfilling that mission from their landmarked headquarters in Coney Island with programs like the Mermaid Parade, the Coney Island Museum, the Coney Island Film Festival, Sideshows by the Seashore and innumerable others. Find out more at https://coneyisland.com.

