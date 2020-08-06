Clown Gym Presents Do The Virtual Clown Show's Final Summer Event!

The event is free and donations will be collected during the show for Clowns without Borders.

Clown Gym presents the final summer Do The Virtual Clown Show this Tuesday August 11th at 8:30pm EST. Brooklyn variety show, Do The Funny Show, went online as soon as theaters shut down in March to become Do The Virtual Clown Show - a weird, messy, hopeful, joyful and funny interactive Zoom event.

Audience members are encouraged to keep their videos and sound on, engage with performers, get their groove on during the intermission dance break, and laugh together in community. They can also lurk in silence if preferred.

The event is free and donations will be collected during the show for Clowns without Borders to support their work bringing laughter to those who need it most.

August performers include: Jeff Seal, Chris Manley, Lex Alston, Hannah Mitchell, Suzen Murakoshi, JM Porup, Andrew Hutner, Jarrod Bates and Shoshana Rubin Mann. Live pre-show music by Robert Fernandez. The show is co-produced and hosted by Michael Galligan of Do The Funny Show and Julia Proctor of Clown Gym.

Click on the Zoom Link or use Zoom Meeting ID 457 823 719 to join on August 11th at 8:30pm EST.

Clown Gym is NYC's home for affordable theatrical clown and games classes. Learn more at clowngym.com and on Facebook.

