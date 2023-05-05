ChrisMastersDance Presents MAUSOLEUM Next Month at BAM Fishman Space

After nearly a decade-long hiatus from live performance, ChrisMastersDance (CMD) presents Mausoleum at Brooklyn Academy of Music's Fishman Space, June 2-4, 2023. A dance work that considers and interrupts what has come, Mausoleum investigates our overconsumption of media, addiction to drama, inertia that concretizes unsustainable forms of life and work, and the inextricable link between love and loss.

Mausoleum is directed and conceived by Chris Masters, and choreographed and performed by cove barton, Sabrina Canas, Abigail Linnemeyer, and Marcus Sarjeant. Overstimulating and non-stop, the work is set to original music composed by Ex-Fiancée and features costumes designed by Oana Botez (2007 Princess Grace Award-winner), with lighting design by Maruti Evans (2013 Drama Desk Award-winner). Additional collaboration includes dramaturgy by Eva Yaa Asantewaa, photography by Robert Flynt, and writing by Jayson P. Smith.

Mausoleum continues CMD's commitment to creating work using generative processes that construct multiple points of entry for diverse audiences to find their own avenue to engage with the work through its cerebral underpinning, hyper-physical movement, or live simulcast projections that redirect gaze, allowing the audience to witness private backstage moments.

"Like all my work, Mausoleum functions as a container that can be variously unpacked to consider myriad themes rather than being limited to a single perspective. We carve paths of empathy to encourage dialogue among performer, witness, and community that embraces each participants' background," said Masters. "Our foundational commitment to labor equity in the performing arts requires that one of the investigations in Mausoleum be rooted in a reckoning with the dance field's history of systemic exploitation of collaborators, to discover how we can lay the past to rest."

Performances of Mausoleum are Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3 at 7:30PM, and Sunday, June 4 at 2:00PM. To purchase tickets to Mausoleum for $35, visit Click Here. If financial hardship precludes your attendance, please reach out directly via the website below.

To find out more about CMD's commitment to reshaping labor equity in dance, please visit http://www.chrismastersdance.org/mausoleum or text CMD to 44321.