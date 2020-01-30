Center for Performance Research to Receive $15,000 Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts

CPR - Center for Performance Research, which supports the development of new works in contemporary dance, performance and related forms, has been approved for a $15,000 Art Works grant to support Artistic Residencies in 2020. CPR's Artists-in-Residence and Technical Residency programs provide low-cost, high-quality space to the development and presentation of innovative dance and performance. Overall, the National Endowment for the Arts has approved 1,187 grants totaling $27.3 million in the first round of fiscal year 2020 funding to support arts projects in every state in the nation, as well as the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

The Art Works funding category supports projects that focus on public engagement with, and access to, various forms of excellent art across the nation; the creation of art that meets the highest standards of excellence; learning in the arts at all stages of life; and the integration of the arts into the fabric of community life.

"The arts are at the heart of our communities, connecting people through shared experiences and artistic expression," said Arts Endowment chairman Mary Anne Carter. "The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support projects like CPR's Artistic Residencies."

"CPR is thrilled to have received funding from the National Endowment for the Arts to support its Artistic Residencies in 2020", says CPR's Executive Director, Charlotte Farrell. "Our residency programs are at the heart of CPR's mission to provide affordable, accessible space to dance and performance makers. NEA's Art Works grant aids our ability to increase resources available to our Artists-in-Residents and Technical Residents to better support their creative processes."



CPR's Artists-in-Residence program is made possible by the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation through the Dance/NYC's New York City Dance Rehearsal Space Subsidy Program, and additional support from the Howard Gilman Foundation and NYSCA, CPR's Artist-in-Residence program provides up to ten artists with 150 subsidized rehearsal hours and a $1,000 stipend. Artists have opportunities to share their current practice with the larger CPR and NYC dance communities, participate in CPR's community engagement platforms, and receive complimentary time in CPR's studios to share their practice with other AiRs. After a piloted open call application and peer artist panel reviewed process for the first time in CPR history, the following 2020 Artists-in-Residence were selected: J. Bouey, mayfield brooks, cruz control collective, Parijat Desai, Stuart B Meyers, Christopher Unperez Núñez, Londs Reuter, Nami Yamamoto, and Lu Yim.

CPR's Technical Residency program addresses the lack of advanced technical support available to New York performing artists. This program provides New York City-based artists with the unique opportunity for one week of unrestricted access to its theater, technical director, and technical resources during the development of new work. This Spring, CPR welcomes Dean Moss as its Technical Resident May 4 - 10, 2020, as he develops Your marks and surface premiering November 5-7, 2020 at Danspace Project.

For more information on projects included in the Arts Endowment grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.

ABOUT CPR

CPR - Center for Performance Research is dedicated to supporting the development of new works in contemporary dance and performance. Curated programs focus on rehearsal and residency support, generating time and space for research and dialogue, and providing public presentation opportunities. Over the last decade, CPR has supported more than 1700 artists in the development of dance and performance projects, while exposing local audiences to contemporary artistic process through performances and work-in-progress showings, salon style discussions, and symposia.

In addition to the National Endowment for the Arts, CPR is grateful for the support of other prominent funders including the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, Dance/NYC, Doris Duke Foundation, Ford Foundation, Howard Gilman Foundation, Mertz Gilmore Foundation, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, New York Community Trust, New York State Council on the Arts, Brooklyn Arts Council, as well as generous individual donors.





