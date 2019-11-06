Bushwick Starr and Hubbard Hall Announce New Artist Residency Program

The Bushwick Starr has announced a new partnership with Hubbard Hall in Cambridge, NY: an Artist Residency Program to support Bushwick Starr artists in developing projects that will be produced in our upcoming Seasons. The first three residencies have been scheduled for December, 2019 and March, 2020, in support of The Conversationalists by James & Jerome, SKiNFoLK: An American Show by Jillian Walker, and Preparedness by Hillary Miller, all of which will be produced at the Starr in late Winter/Spring of 2020.

Hubbard Hall/Bushwick Starr Residencies will support the exploration and development of new and emerging work, with a focus on companies, artists and ensembles being produced at The Bushwick Starr in the coming Season and beyond. The residencies will occur in Cambridge, NY (four hours north of NYC), in Hubbard Hall, an original 1878 opera house, and across the Hall's campus which includes three recently renovated freight yard buildings containing dance, music, and visual arts studios, offices, arts exhibit spaces, and a black box theater. Focusing on the development of new and devised work, this residency program will invite artists to develop new work in beautiful, quiet and artistically rich surroundings far from the constraints and pressure of the city, and then to share portions of that work with local audiences via a final showcase sharing (reading, workshop performance or simply demonstration/discussion depending on the project, artistic process, and artists' comfort). This series will also allow audiences to explore and learn about the development process for local, regional and national artists, and intends to enrich our local talent pool through exposure to visiting artists. Typical residencies include honoraria for all participating artists plus housing. Artists are responsible for their own travel costs. Residencies can last anywhere from two-three days to two-three weeks.

For the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 Seasons, Hubbard Hall/Bushwick Starr residencies will focus on supporting the development of work already scheduled for production in The Bushwick Starr seasons.

For many years The Freight Project operated as a residency series on the Hubbard Hall campus, resulting in dozens of successful projects, including the development of The Hunger Artist with Sinking Ship Productions (Drama Desk Nomination). Other recent Hubbard Hall residencies have included a dance residency with the legendary Twyla Tharp, a theater residency with Tony Award winner Rupert Holmes, the development of a new production of I Am My Own Wife by Doug Wright, and shorter-term residencies in puppetry, dance, movement, theater, music, opera and even radio.

RESIDENCIES PROVIDE:

Housing and Honoraria (typically $300 per artist per week, depending on project)

Access to the Hubbard Hall main stage space, studio theater and/or dance studio (and other spaces as needed).

Technical support (basic lighting and sound as needed).

Basic set elements, including chairs, table and/or playing cubes.

Listing of project on website and social media outlets.Box Office & Front of House support for showcase.

Guidance and support in helping to shepherd this project towards greater exposure and funding after residency.

"This is an extraordinary next step in Hubbard Hall's ability to serve wonderful artists and incubate great new work through artist residencies, while enhancing our audience's experience by exposing them to these exciting, cutting-edge artists from the city. I'm thrilled to join with Noel, Sue, John and the entire team at The Bushwick Starr in supporting these artists and their work," says David Snider, Executive & Artistic Director of Hubbard Hall.

"We're thrilled to be working with David and Hubbard Hall to provide a nurturing and supportive environment ideal for the creation of new work. This partnership provides valuable, focused time for our season artists to take giant steps in their process and is the kind of mutually beneficial relationship we see as a model for how new work gets developed." - Noel Allain (Artistic Direcor/Founder), Sue Kessler (Creative Director/Founder), and John Del Gaudio (Producing Director)





