Brooklyn Arts Exchange Announces Spring AIR Performance Series

Brooklyn Arts Exchange has announced the 2022 Spring Artists in Residence (AIR) Performance Series featuring its 2021/22 AIR cohort Jessie Young, Shenny de Los Angeles, Yo-Yo Lin, and Andrea Ambam. This is the third installment of works shared by these extraordinary artists over the course of the year, starting with their Open Studios in November, Works-in-Progress showing in February and culminating this April and May in the BAX Theater. Whether audiences have followed their unique stories and artistic processes all year or are just tuning in, we're delighted to celebrate their creative journeys.

BAX's Artist in Residence (AIR) program provides NYC Dance, Theater and Interdisciplinary Performance Artists with studio space as well as financial, artistic, technical, and administrative support for the development of a new work. The residencies are up to two years and provide an opportunity for individual, artistic exploration within the supportive ecosystem of a cohort of other artists, and mentorship from Artistic Advisors Abigail Browde and nia love.

The Spring AIR Series features Jesse Young, Yo-Yo Lin, and Andrea Ambam. All shows will be live in-person in the BAX Theater as well as live streamed with automated or live captions. Yo-Yo Lin's show will have ASL interpretation.

Note: Shenny De Los Angeles is currently working on a ritual-play entitled "What Happens to Brown Girls Who Never Learn How to Love Themselves Brown?" As part of their creative process, Shenny is organizing an invitation only gathering this spring where Black and Brown femmes & non cis-men "can come together and speak on our relationship with our mothers".