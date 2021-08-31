Brooklyn Academy of Music Announces New BAMkids Season for Fall 2021

Brooklyn Academy of Music has announced its BAMkids fall 2021 season, offering programs that ignite imagination and ideas through musical and cultural styles of performance, film screenings, interactive workshops, and creative showcases for families and children ages 3 to 13. The exciting new season celebrates community resilience and the power of the arts through exciting events that encourage audiences to grow, learn, and explore together. Presented from September through December, the season will safely welcome back BAMkids audiences with a mix of in-person, virtual, and outdoor events for families to choose their adventure.

"We're thrilled to share our fall 2021 season, which we hope will excite new audiences and long-time friends of BAMkids as we spotlight local young talent, rediscover familiar favorites, and welcome artists making their BAMkids debuts," a??a??said BAM Director of Education and Family Programs, Steven McIntosh. "This season, we're offering more nimble and adaptable options for children and families to explore, connect, and play. We are eager to reconnect with our audiences and to share in the irreplaceable experience of enjoying the arts together."

The fall season kicks off with the free outdoor event BAMkids Family Day, presented in collaboration with Downtown Brooklyn Partnership, a full day of exciting performances, interactive workshops, dance lessons, creative activities, live music, and more from local Brooklyn artists and organizations.

Throughout the season, families are invited to explore the artistic process more deeply through virtual programs that can be enjoyed from home, including, an animation workshop and filmmaking series, presented in collaboration with BRIC; character and story building improv classes designed to encourage creative thinking and cultural exchange; and dynamic live performance and Q&A by vocal sound effects wizard Verbal ASE.

More exciting in-person events include Divi Roxx Kids, a hip-hop, rock, and funk concert that's equal part fun, empowering, and encouraging; the return of annual favorites, BAMboo! the 20th annual Halloween block party; and the Best of BAMkids Film Festival featuring animated, live-action, and puppetry shorts from around the world, offered both in-person and video-on-demand.

Tickets can be purchased starting Sep 21. For complete information on tickets and reservations, visit BAM.org/Kids.

**All events will adhere to protocols developed in accordance with New York State regulations and in consultation with medical professionals for the safety of our artists, audiences, and staff. Capacities for all events will comply with government-issued guidelines. Current protocols can be found here and will continue to be updated as they evolve**

BAMKIDS FALL 2021 SEASON

Date Event Location

Sep 25 BAMkids Family Day The Plaza at 300 Ashland

Oct 10-Nov 15 BAMkids Virtual Workshops Virtual

Oct 30-Nov 7 Best of BAMkids Film Festival: Video on Demand

Small Wonders

Oct 31 BAMboo! In Front of BAM

Nov 6 Best of BAMkids Film Festival: BAM Rose Cinemas

Small Wonders

Nov 13 Divi Roxx Kids BAM Lepercq Cafe

Nov 20 Best of BAMkids Film Festival: BAM Rose Cinemas

Ready for Adventure!

Nov 20-28 Best of BAMkids Film Festival: Video on Demand

Ready for Adventure!

Dec 4 & 5 Verbal ASE Virtual