Bread And Puppet Theater is Bringing Circus To Brooklyn

Bread & Puppet Theater is comeing to The Old Stone House in Park Slope, Brooklyn on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 6pm. The iconic theater troupe brings a brand new performance in the tradition of the Circuses that began at Goddard College in Plainfield, Vermont in 1970. Traditional circus tropes are reinterpreted with the help of Bread and Puppet's distinctive folk iconography to draw attention to the urgent issues of the day. Stilt dancers, paper maché beasts of all sizes and a Bread & Puppet's Fight-Against-The-End-Of-The-World Brass Band contribute their riotous inspiration to this colorful spectacle of protest and celebration.

"For a second year in a row, we celebrate the 50th anniversary of Our Domestic Resurrection Circus", says director Peter Schumann. The show, says Schumann, is "in response to our totally unresurrected capitalist situation, not only the hundreds of thousands of unnecessarily sacrificed pandemic victims but our culture's unwillingness to recognize Mother Earth's revolt against our civilization. Since we earthlings do not live up to our earthling obligations, we need resurrection circuses to yell against our own stupidity.

After the show Bread & Puppet will serve its famous sourdough rye bread with aioli, and Bread & Puppet's "Cheap Art" - books, posters, postcards, pamphlets and banners from the Bread & Puppet Press - will be for sale.

Show Length: Approximately 1 hour.

Tickets on sale at BreadandPuppet.org.

No one turned away for lack of funds.

DETAILS:

What: Bread and Puppet's Our Domestic Resurrection Circus

When: Friday, September 10, 2021 at 6pm

Where: The Old Stone House, 336 3rd St, Brooklyn, NY 11215

Admission: Capacity limited. $10 advanced tickets encouraged. No one turned away for lack of funds. Contact breadandpuppetreservations@gmail.com for assistance.

Tickets and more information: https://breadandpuppet.org/product/our-domestic-resurrection-circus-09-10-2021-6-pm