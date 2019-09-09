Black Thought Curates Concert Series REFLECTIONS At National Sawdust October 7 - 10

National Sawdust curator and Grammy-winning writer, actor, and artist Black Thought (Tariq Trotter) will broaden the scope of new music and hip hop curations by programming four multimedia events at the performing arts institution in Williamsburg, Brooklyn from October 7 - 10. Titled, Reflections, Trotter's curations will defy any preconceptions audiences may have of hip hop curations while exploring various concepts, people, and creative works central to his identity through a set of multidisciplinary events.

Trotter, co-founder and lead singer/MC of The Legendary Roots Crew, is widely recognized as one of the most skilled, incisive, and prolific rappers of his time. As a National Sawdust Curator, Trotter will serve as an artistic guide and advance the field of new music through promoting critically acclaimed visual artists, dancers, instrumentalists, singers, lyricists, and more who will converge on the stage alongside Trotter.

"I wanted to create a musical residency whose format remains undefined for audience members before they enter the room. You can expect state of the art sound, a beautiful venue, and a quality evening - but that's it. Approaching it this way forces audience members to remove any preconceived notions about the night and come open and willing to experience something dynamic," Trotter says. "This concept also challenges us and provides the opportunity to develop a really interesting curation around these topics that mean so much to me. I'm excited to reveal what a Black Thought residency can look like. "

With a different set of performers each night, audiences can expect four totally different yet equally dynamic, emotional, and multimedia experiences. The October 7 program, "The Art of the News," will be a multi-medium exploration of the impact of the news cycle culture. On October 8, Trotter presents "To Amiri Baraka from LeRoi Jones," an interpretive celebration of the creative contributions of Amiri Baraka. The October 9 concert, titled "Poetic Justice of KRS One and Rakim," is a breakdown and reckoning of the power of lyrics and flow. Trotter closes his curations with "Senegalese Sierra Leonian, fresh to death," a multi-sensory embrace of West African identity on October 10.

For the most up-to-date event listings and times, please visit NationalSawdust.org/Calendar.





