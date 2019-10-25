BWW Preview: Under the Streetlamp to Perform as Part of On Stage At Kingsborough's 2019 Season

Popular vocal group Under the Streetlamp is set to give a one-night performance at Kingsborough Community College, presenting a repertoire of classic hits from the American Doo Wop, Motown and old time Rock 'n' Roll Songbook that is sure to delight audiences. As part of On Stage At Kingsborough's 2019 Fall Season, Under the Streetlamp brings Broadway stars to a Brooklyn stage for one night only to reminisce about the days when singers would gather under a street lamp to sing their favorite songs. To go back in time to the era of Frankie Valli, Elvis Presley, The Beatles and many more - musical icons whose influence on generations upon generations has remained in tact through the decades. Also incorporating humorous behind-the-scenes vignettes into the mix, this performance will undoubtedly be one to remember.

On Stage At Kingsborough, which brings a variety of multidisciplinary performances and makes them an accessible and inspirational facet of Southern Brooklyn culture, continues in this tradition by bringing Under the Streetlamp to the stage. Comprised of Eric Gutman, David Larsen, Brandon Wardell and Shonn Wiley, these four have lent their talents to both stage and screen. From The Oprah Winfrey Show and the Tony Awards, to appearances on Broadway in 42nd Street, Jersey Boys and The Book of Mormon (to name a few). November 9th can't come soon enough as the group now makes its way to a more intimate Brooklyn venue.

Anna Becker, Executive Director of On Stage At Kingsborough who now also celebrates her tenth season of leading these artistic endeavors to her stage, is excited about all that's in store for this season and beyond.

"I am proud to continue our exact of presenting exclusive Brooklyn engagements from one-of-a-kind, globally recognized performing artists."

To learn more about Under the Streetlamp, please click here. The performance will be held at Kingsborough Community College (located at 2001 Oriental Boulevard) on Saturday, November 9th at 8 pm. Tickets are $34/$39 and can be purchased by clicking here or by contacting the box office at (718) 368-5596; they are open Monday thru Friday from 10 am - 5 pm and one hour before curtain. Free (and plentiful) parking is available on site, and the college is also accessible by either bus or subway.

Here's a sneak peak of what you can expect:





