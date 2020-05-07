BAMtheatre Presents BAM @ A DISTANCE

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

In response to the stay-at-home orders caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, BAMtheatre has reimagined its musical theatre-focused programming through BAM @ a Distance, a host of virtual classes and activities to keep students connected. BAM has also engaged its community of students and staff to create a virtual choir performance to benefit the Chicago Artists Relief Fund, now available for free streaming. Since 2001, BAMtheatre has provided outstanding and creative educational theatre opportunities to over 1000 students annually.

Broadway Spotlight Workshops

Every Monday, BAMtheatre presents Broadway Spotlight Workshops with featured guest artists who teach master classes and host Q&A sessions. Upcoming workshops include:

Monday, May 11 from 6:30 - 8 pm CST: Master class with two-time Tony Award nominee Laura Osnes (Cinderella, Bonnie & Clyde).

Monday, May 18 from 7 - 8 pm CST: College audition workshop and Q&A with Laura Duncan, Boston Conservatory Head of Admissions.

Monday, May 25 from 7 - 8 pm CST: SIX Dance Captain Mallory Maedke teaches choreography from the hit musical.

June programming will be announced shortly, including a living room concert performance with Tony Award-winning composer, lyricist and playwright Jason Robert Brown.

Virtual Book Club

BAM also hosts weekly Virtual Book Clubs for grades 3 - 8 (Tuesdays) and high school and college aged students (Wednesdays), in which students come together to read through and discuss musical theatre scripts. Recent titles included James & the Giant Peach, Wicked, Waitress, Tuck Everlasting, Beauty and the Beast, Heathers, and others. Upcoming shows include:

Juniors (grades 3 - 8 pm):

Tuesday, May 12 from 5 - 7 pm CST: Shrek

Tuesday, May 19 from 5 - 7 pm CST: Thoroughly Modern Millie

Tuesday, May 26 from 5 - 7 pm CST: Annie

High School and College:

Wednesday, May 13 from 7 - 9:30 pm CST: Kinky Boots

Wednesday, May 20 from 7 - 9:30 pm CST: Catch Me If You Can

Wednesday, May 27 from 7 - 9:30 pm CST: Beetlejuice

June musicals will be announced shortly.

To register for Broadway Spotlight Workshops and Virtual Book Clubs, please visit www.bamtheatre.com. Single passes and memberships are available.





