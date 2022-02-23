BAMkids Presents The US Premiere Of SONG OF THE NORTH in March

BAMkids presents the US premiere of Song of the North, a visually stunning, cinematic-style shadow play for ages 8-14. The large-scale cinematic live performance is an inspirational epic from ancient Persia through shadow puppetry, projected animation, music, movement, and theater. Over 400 handmade puppets are used to tell the story of Manijeh, a courageous heroine who uses her strengths and determination to rescue her beloved and help prevent a war.

The production runs March 5 at 2pm and March 12 at 2pm and 7pm. It will be the first puppet theater production to be presented on BAM's Harvey Theater stage.

Adapted from the Book of Kings (Shahnameh), a historical and cultural touchstone that is a national treasure in Iran, Song of the North challenges the Eurocentric worldview of art and storytelling. Carefully crafted for young audiences, it's a one-of-a-kind multimedia experience that celebrates collaboration, experimentation, and unity.

The multi-disciplinary show is created, designed, and directed by Hamid Rahmanian, a 2014 Guggenheim fellowship-winning filmmaker/visual artist. Song of the North tells the story of Manijeh, a heroine from ancient Persia, who uses her strengths and talents to reconcile Iran and Turan's warring kingdoms and rescue her beloved Bijan from a perilous predicament of her own making.