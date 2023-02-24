Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BAM Presents REWIND & PLAY Exclusive Engagement

The film runs March 10—16.

Feb. 24, 2023  
A wealth of never-before-seen footage offers a gripping and intimate portrait of Thelonious Monk in Paris, 1969. The legendary pianist and composer arrives for a TV interview before his evening concert, where he is met with racist, colonialist acts both large and small. Edited together by acclaimed Senegalese-French filmmaker Alain Gomis (Félicité) from the show's rushes, a picture emerges of Monk's battle to reject the racist stereotypes his interviewer projects onto him. Ending with Monk's rhapsodic performance that night, Rewind and Play captures the struggle-and triumph-of one of the geniuses of 20th century music.

Screeners available upon request.

65min min. | DCP

A Grasshopper Film Release

Director: Alan Gomis



