BAM Names Davóne Tines 2023 Artist in Residence

Beginning January 1, 2023, Davóne Tines will join BAM (Brooklyn Academy of Music) as its first institutional artist in residence in more than a decade. During this time, Tines will deepen and investigate his musical practice by pursuing both independent and BAM-related projects. In addition to rehearsal space, financial support, and cross-departmental assistance, Tines will realize collaborative artistic opportunities that aim to expand BAM's programmatic lens, participate in engaging and enlightening events with the BAM community, and advance other initiatives including his work with AMOC (American Modern Opera Company).

"The future of performing arts institutions is wrested upon their ability to support artists as multifaceted humans beyond their institutional function, and to depthfully contextualize their work as a means of building crucial, non-abstract bridges from the art to the audience," said Tines. "I look forward to taking on this challenge with an institution as daring as BAM."

"We are tremendously excited for Davóne to join us as an artist in residence," said BAM Artistic Director, David Binder. "Together we've tried to form a holistic residency that goes deeper than just supporting Davóne's current and future projects. We consciously created space for him as an esteemed thought partner, where his insights will help shape a forward-thinking and inclusive BAM."

Tines' residency will include carte blanche access to archives and resources across the institution through the Humanities, Visual Arts, Film, Education, and Programming departments.

Tines will join a rich legacy of institutional artists in residence that BAM has supported throughout its history including Alvin Ailey, Twyla Tharp, Chelsea Theater Center, 651 Arts, and many others.

Davóne Tines is a pathbreaking artist whose work not only encompasses a diverse repertoire, from early music to new commissions by leading composers, but also explores the social issues of today. A performer at the intersection of many histories, cultures, and aesthetics, he is engaged in work that blends opera, art song, contemporary classical music, spirituals, gospel, and songs of protest, to tell a deeply personal story of perseverance that connects to all of humanity. Tines work as artist in residence at Detroit Opera recently culminated in performances of Malcolm X in Anthony Davis' X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X. He is also Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra & Chorale's Creative Partner. His ongoing projects include Recital No. 1: MASS, a program exploring the Mass woven through Western European, African American, and 21st century traditions, and Concerto No. 1: SERMON, a program he conceived for voice and orchestra that weaves arias by John Adams, Anthony Davis, Igee Dieudonné, and Tines himself, with texts by writers including James Baldwin and Langston Hughes. He premiered Concerto No. 2: ANTHEM-a program he created featuring music by Michael Schacter, Caroline Shaw, Tyshawn Sorey, and Carlos Simon, and text by Mahogany L. Browne-this past summer at the Hollywood Bowl. Everything Rises, his work with Grammy-winning violinist Jennifer Koh, makes its New York Premiere at BAM in fall of 2022.

Tines is a member of AMOC (Music Director of the 2022 Ojai Festival) and co-creator of The Black Clown, a music theater experience commissioned and premiered by The American Repertory Theater. Tines is Musical America's 2022 Vocalist of the Year and a recipient of the 2020 Sphinx Medal of Excellence. He is a graduate of The Juilliard School and Harvard University, where he also serves as guest lecturer.