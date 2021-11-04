ASSEMBLE Immersive Audio Tour Extends In Brooklyn

An extension has been announced of the critically-acclaimed production of ASSEMBLE, created by David Blackman, Talya Chalef, and Jess Kaufman. ASSEMBLE, a self-guided socially distanced, solo experience will continue at a location in Brooklyn, to be revealed post-ticket purchase. Performances are Thursdays through Mondays (every 20 minutes, 4 people per slot, 5-7 p.m.) through the end of the year. Tickets are $40 and are available at www.projectassemble.org.

ASSEMBLE is a "playful, tasteful, and profound" (No Proscenium) guerrilla, socially distant, and irreplicable performance that transforms the mundane spaces of a well-known store in Brooklyn into a series of worlds, fantasies, and meditations. Participants are invited to join Jane as she considers the cost of her choices, the narratives she's bought into, and the pathways she's chosen. At 40, amidst a global pandemic.

To experience ASSEMBLE, part immersive theatre, part audio tour, and an entirely unique experience for each person, the participant must download the custom app (in good wifi), have headphones, and a completely charged phone.

After buying a ticket, the audience members will receive specific instructions on downloading the app. Once they arrive at the secret location in Brooklyn, participants are prompted to navigate and interact with the store through a series of choices and tasks.

Assemble premiered in 2020 as part of The Exponential Festival; the 2021 production has been reworked and revised to meet the current moment. This production is fully compliant with all federal and local COVID-19 regulations, and the experience is solitary, socially distanced, and masked.

Assemble stars Jen Taher (Bobrauschenbergamerica, Siti Company), Sophie Sorensen (Sing, Goddess, HERE Arts Center), and Danny Bryck (As the World Turns, CBS; The Donkey Show, ART), and features a global ensemble of 20 voice actors including Alison Bell (The Letdown, Netflix; The Leftovers, HBO), Neil D'Astolfo (Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News; Our Cartoon President), Robin Galloway (The Misanthrope, New York Theater Workshop; The Master Builder with Wallace Shawn), Brooke Ishibashi (The Good Person of Szechwan, The Public; People Are Talking, NBC), and Mia Katigbak (Obie Award winner for Awake and Sing!, National Asian American Theatre Company; How to Get Away With Murder).

ASSEMBLE plays Thursdays through Mondays, every 20 minutes, four people per slot (5-7p weekdays, 4-7p weekends), from now through the end of the year.

Tickets are $40 ($30 for students, artists, and unemployed) and are now available online at www.projectassemble.org.