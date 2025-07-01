4th Annual FUN AND DUMB IMPROV FESTIVAL to Return in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 4th annual Fun and Dumb is a 4-day improv festival celebrating all things improv, the silly stupid good stuff we just can't get enough of! It's fearless and irreverent improv comedy all day and night.

This year FAD is bigger than ever: 750 + performers. 200+ shows. 3 Stages. Workshops galore. It might be the biggest improv festival in the world. Come for the fun, stay for the dumb, live for the laugh, and smile because it happened.

Featuring headliners Chris Gethard, Padma Lakshmi, Baby Wants Candy, Yes And I'm About to Jazz, Chloe Troast & Friends, Connor Ratliff & Griffin Newman, Yes & I'm About to Jazz, Writers from The Daily Show, Colbert, SNL, & Late Night, Frat Boyz & many more.

Workshops taught by guest improv legends like Chris Gethard, Tim Martin, sister theater iO's Gretchen Eng & James Dugan, Jonald Reyes & veteran BCC instructors! Festival Passes: $50 // Day-Passes: $30 // Workshops: $30-$50

Photo credit: Arin Sang-urai

