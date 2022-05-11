Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

10th Annual Asian Burlesque Festival Announced

This year's 10th anniversary feature performers include: Flowerbomb (Seoul Korea), Damian Dragon & Sammy Sinsss  (NYC), Yuhua Hamasaki (NYC), and more!

May. 11, 2022  

The New York Asian Burlesque Festival is not only the biggest Asian burlesque event on the international calendar, it is the only one of it's kind, and brings the finest of Asian burlesque and cabaret artists from all over the world to New York City for a night of spectacular performance!

Visibility continues to be our mission, and in the last few years, this is more urgent than ever. We work towards destabilizing stereotypes of Asian peoples and, on a larger scale, people of color. This event gives performers the agency to exhibit their individual form of self expression on their terms through styles, shape, and color. Leave your stereotypes at the door.

A percentage this year's proceeds will go to Red Canary Song, a grassroots collective of Asian & Migrant sex workers and allies, organizing transnationally.

This year's 10th anniversary feature performers include: Flowerbomb (Seoul Korea), Damian Dragon & Sammy Sinsss (NYC), Yuhua Hamasaki (NYC), Minx Arcana (MTL/NYC), MX. Blue (DC), UmA Shadow (Vegas), The Perle Noire (NYC), Phoenix A'blaze (San Diego), Masae Satouchi (NYC), Topaz Afternoon (NYC) & DJ Momotaro (NYC)!

Tickets $25-$75
8pm Doors, 9pm Show

City Winery
25 11th Ave (at 15th Street)
NY, NY 10011
www.citywinery.com



