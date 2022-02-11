SECONDARY CAUSE OF DEATH Announced at Sandgate Town Hall

SECONDARY CAUSE OF DEATH - a comedy to play at the Sandgate Town Hall this March 11th 12th 18th & 19th.

Inspector Pratt returns to Bagshot Manor when the police find out that the Colonels wife has escaped from the "Lock up" but at the same time Cynthia Maple has arrived to do a Murder Mystery Dinner for a few paying members of the public. Inspector Pratt causes more trouble when he is proud of the fact that he has been given a gun to "protect" the Colonel. Murder and mayhem abounds when he forgets names and shows off his prowess with the gun.

Set in the 1930s, we have spies for both sides, murder abounds and is the Colonel, the Colonel or is this an out of work actor who looks like the Colonel. Questions take center stage all through this funny comedy/mystery.

The cast includes Lisa Ring, Tyler Harris, Brad Young, Sheryl Salmon, Jane Louise Turner, Brad Young, Kylie Donaghy, Loretta Tasker, Arto Mutka, and Courtney Mitchell.