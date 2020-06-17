Queensland Government Provides New $22.5 Million Arts and Culture Recovery Package

According to Arts Review, the Queensland Government will provide a new $22.5 million Arts and Cultural Recovery Package focused on stabilising local arts companies and securing jobs for artists and arts workers amidst the health crisis.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the funding is included in the Second Stage of the Unite and Recover for Queensland Jobs plan.

"With this new investment, my Government has now committed more than $42.5 million in funding since the onset of COVID-19 restrictions in March, including more than $20 million in relief measures already being implemented to assist the arts sector," said Palaszczuk.

The package will strength the sector's foundation for the future, drive new creative work, employ arts workers, and retain those already working in the industry.

"Importantly it ensures the activation of our venues and helps the arts sector move past the economic impacts of COVID-19," said Ms Palaszczuk. "Our arts, cultural and creative sector has shown ingenuity and hope, so we're continuing to support them in finding new ways to connect and inspire us."

For more information, visit www.arts.qld.gov.au.

Read the original story on Arts Review.

