Anthony Warlow to Return to ANNIE at Lyric Theatre

Producer John Frost for Crossroads Live announced a Brisbane season of the ever-

popular Broadway musical Annie at the Lyric Theatre, QPAC from December following seasons at Sydney’s Capitol Theatre and Melbourne’s Princess Theatre. Waitlist now at

anniemusical.com.au to be first in line to buy tickets in Brisbane.

Anthony Warlow returns as Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks, the role he has played twice before in

Australia to great acclaim and in which he made his Broadway debut. One of Australian

theatre’s greatest leading men, Anthony recently played the cunning and charismatic lawyer

Billy Flynn in the national tour of Chicago. His extraordinary musical theatre roles include in

The Phantom of the Opera (as The Phantom), The Wizard of Oz (The Wizard), The Secret

Garden (Archibald Craven), Guys and Dolls (Sky Masterson), Les Misérables (Enjolras), My Fair Lady (Henry Higgins), Man of La Mancha (Don Quixote), Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (Sweeney Todd) and A Little Night Music (Frederik Egerman).

With a career spanning two decades, Debora Krizak takes on the delicious role of Miss

Hannigan. One of Australia's most critically acclaimed leading ladies of musical theatre,

Debora has starred in shows such as Mel Brooks’ The Producers, A Chorus Line, Sweet Charity, Cabaret, Mamma Mia, We Will Rock You and Billy Elliot. She has also played feature roles in John Frost and Opera Australia’s productions of Anything Goes and Cinderella.

Rising star Mackenzie Dunn will play Lily St. Regis. Most recently starring as Rizzo in Grease,

Mackenzie has also played Penny Pingleton in Hairspray, Squeaky Fromme in Assassins,

Francine in Jersey Boys, Evelyn Nesbit in Ragtime, Bubba in Summer of the Seventeenth Doll and understudied and performed the role of Princess Fiona in the Australian tour of Shrek.

Keanu Gonzalez will step into the role of “Rooster” Hannigan after also recently playing

Kenicke in Grease. At the age of 16, Keanu was cast in his first musical, understudying the lead role of Scott Hastings in Baz Luhrmann’s Strictly Ballroom the Musical. This was followed by Bernardo in West Side Story, Charles Lee in Hamilton and understudying the lead role of Alexander Hamilton, Greg in A Chorus Line, Alonzo/Rumpus Cat and Rum Tum Tugger

understudy in Cats and as Kassim understudy in Disney’s Aladdin.

Most recently seen in Australia in Jekyll and Hyde, Broadway actor Amanda Lea LaVergne will play the role of Grace Farrell. Amanda’s credits include Annie, The People in the Picture, Grease and Radio City Christmas in New York, plus Bring It On, Guys and Dolls, 9 to 5, Crazy for You, An American in Paris, Anything Goes, Chicago and Gypsy.

In his first musical theatre role, Greg Page, the original Yellow Wiggle in the globally beloved

children’s entertainment group The Wiggles, will be playing President Roosevelt. A trained

musician and accomplished vocalist, Page’s passion for performing began early, and he quickly became a household name as part of The Wiggles. During his Ɵme with the group, Greg co-created numerous hit songs, television series, and live tours, helping to cement their place as icons of children’s entertainment.

Based on the popular Harold Gray comic strip “LiƩle Orphan Annie” which debuted in 1924

and ran for over 80 years, the musical Annie burst into popularity in 1977 when it opened on

Broadway. The musical won seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book (Thomas

Meehan) and Best Score (Charles Strouse, Martin Charnin), the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, seven Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical, and the Grammy® for Best Cast Show Album. After the Broadway run of almost six years, it has played in more than 22 countries worldwide including the UK, Argentina, Japan, Germany, Sweden, Spain and Australia. Annie became a smash-hit movie musical in 1982 starring Aileen Quinn, Albert Finney and Carol Burnett that is adored worldwide and a fixture of popular culture references.

