JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in Now Playing in Brisbane

Hallelujah! The powerhouse production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's celebrated rock musical JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR has arrived in Brisbane, with the official opening night tomorrow evening. Playing until 10 August at QPAC's Lyric Theatre, this award-winning Regent's Park Open Air Theatre production has been received with standing ovations, rave reviews and full houses in Sydney, Perth and Melbourne. Here is what critics have to say about this spine-tingling production:

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes I Don't Know How to Love Him, Gethsemane and Superstar.

Five talented Queenslanders are included in the stellar cast of this classic rock musical. In the starring role of Pilate is Brisbane local, Peter Murphy, who has performed in major shows and live concerts throughout Australia and the world for over 20 years. Caiaphas is played by Elliot Baker from the Gold Coast, who played Don Attilio in The Phantom of the Opera at the Sydney Opera House and Arts Centre Melbourne. The ensemble cast includes Graeme Isaako, Ethan Jones and Nic van Lits, all from the Gold Coast, and Bree Tipoki from Brisbane.

In the title role of Jesus is international recording artist Michael Paynter. A member of classic Australian band Icehouse, as well as the guitarist and vocalist in Australian icon Jimmy Barnes' band, Michael performs live with Bachelor Girl, Killing Heidi, Delta Goodrem, Reece Mastin and many others. Javon King, who astounded audiences last year for his role as Seaweed in the Australian tour of Hairspray, plays Judas. Powerhouse soul and blues vocalist Mahalia Barnes is taking on her first stage role as Mary. Mahalia and her band The Soul Mates play to capacity crowds around the country, touring nationally and internationally alongside artists such as Bruce Springsteen, The Roots, Mavis Staples, Joe Bonamassa, Bryan Adams and Tom Jones.

Internationally acclaimed comedian, singer and writer Reuben Kaye plays Herod. Hailing from Melbourne, Reuben has captivated global audiences with his electrifying performances and unapologetically bold persona. Annas is played by John O'Hara, who portrayed Phil Spector in the Australian tour of Tina The Tina Turner Musical.

The talented group of artists who comprise the ensemble and swings are Joshua Dormor, Darcey Eagle, Brittany Ford, Josh Gates, Samuel Harmon, Melanie Hawkins, Marie Ikonomou, Graeme Isaako, Ethan Jones, Tana Laga'aia, Bella Massey, Danielle Matthews, Calista Nelmes, Gus Noakes, Stellar Perry, Nathan Pinnell, Clay Roberts, Henry Rollo, Josh Spiniello, Bree Tipoki, Jordan Tomljenovic and Nic Van Lits.

Producer John Frost, on behalf of his co-producers, said: “I am delighted at the overwhelming audience and critical praise of this bold new production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR. Our powerhouse cast led by Michael, Javon, Mahalia, Reuben and Peter are receiving standing ovations every performance. Brisbane, get your tickets now before it sells out!”.

A global phenomenon that has wowed audiences for decades, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR's iconic 1970s rock score was originally released as a concept album and opened on Broadway in 1971. The original Australian production opened at the Capitol Theatre, Sydney in May 1972, followed by seasons at the Palais Theatre, Melbourne and other cities, playing for more than 700 performances. The original London production ran for over eight years. By the time it closed after 3,358 performances, it had become the longest-running musical in West End history at that time.

This production of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival and the 2016 Evening Standard Award for Best Musical, selling out two consecutive engagements in 2016 and 2017. The production played a West End engagement at the Barbican in 2019 before returning to Regent's Park Open Air Theatre in concert version during the summer of 2020.

