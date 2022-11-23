CHOIR BOY Comes to QPAC in March 2023

Riverside Theatres has announced the cast of National Theatre of Parramatta's (NTofP) Australian premiere season of Choir Boy, by the Academy Award winning writer of Moonlight, Tarell Alvin McCraney.

The production will premiere at Riverside Theatres Parramatta in association with Sydney WorldPride 2023 on 14 February, before it lights up Queensland Performing Arts Centre's Cremorne Theatre from 15 to 18 March 2023.

Choir Boy is a Tony Award nominated play - threaded with soul-stirring a cappella gospel hymns. It is a moving story of sexuality, race, hope, gospel music, and a young gay man finding his voice. The play premiered in 2012 at London's Royal Court Theatre, before seasons across the USA and a successful Broadway production.

Determined to make his mark, Pharus Young is hell-bent on being the best choir leader in the 50-year history of Charles R. Drew Prep School for Boys. In a world built on dusty rites and rituals, how can he maintain his shine while trying to conform to masculine expectations and gain the respect of the choristers he leads?

National Theatre of Parramatta is thrilled to present a stellar cast featuring international musical theatre performer Darron Hayes (Denver Centre for Performing Arts' Choir Boy) alongside Gareth Dutlow (professional debut), Abu Kebe (professional debut), Tawanda Muzenda (professional debut), Cleave Williams (The Sapphires), Theo Williams (Antipodes Theatre Company's Passing Strange) and Zarif (Lonesome).

Directors Dino Dimitriadis (Overflow, Cleansed) and Zindzi Okenyo (seven methods of killing Kylie Jenner, Orange Thrower) lead a sensational Australian and international team, presenting Academy Award winner Tarell Alvin McCraney's (Moonlight) delicate, brutal script. Music Direction by Allen René Louis (Broadway Inspirational Voices) blends the language of high school hallways with the soulful sounds of gospel for an unforgettable night at the theatre.

NTofP Executive Producer, Joanne Kee said she was delighted to be able to announce this fantastic cast for Choir Boy.

"This work is important for not only what you see on stage, but also for what you won't see behind the scenes. The cast and creatives we have brought on board for Choir Boy are from the BIPOC and/or LGBTQI+ communities, and we are also providing significant upskilling and mentoring opportunities," said Ms Kee.

Co-Director Zindzi Okenyo said, "I am thrilled to be working on this project, with this team. Choir Boy is an uplifting and challenging piece told with heart and soul.

Co-Director Dino Dimitriadis added, "I am so inspired by this remarkable team, and the opportunity to bring this moving work to audiences. Choir Boy celebrates owning your own voice, and so it makes wonderful sense to premiere this work in Australia as part of WorldPride. Mixing rich story with uplifting song, Choir Boy captures for me what great live performance can be: bold, transcendent, community focused."

QPAC Chief Executive John Kotzas said the Centre was pleased to be presenting this acclaimed production as part of its Australian premiere tour.

"QPAC is committed to presenting a broad range of inclusive work from local, national and international companies," Mr Kotzas said.

"We know that experiencing others' stories through live performance can help people heal, develop empathy, and find their way in the world. Choir Boy's important and relevant themes, delivered with the incredible power of Gospel music, and by a sensational cast and creative team, is set to be a highlight of our 2023 program."

Choir Boy acknowledges the support of the Restart Investment to Sustain and Expand (RISE) Fund - an Australian Government initiative.

Don't miss this powerful and uplifting production, presented by QPAC in the Cremorne Theatre for a strictly limited season, from 15 to 18 March 2023.

Tickets go on sale to the general public from 8:00am (AEST) Friday 25 November at qpac.com.au or phone 136 246.