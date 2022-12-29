Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CHOIR BOY Comes To Queensland PAC Next Year

Performances begin March 15th, 2023.

Dec. 29, 2022  

Choir Boy is coming to Queensland Performing Arts Center next month, with performances running from March 15th through March 18th.

Determined to make his mark, Pharus Young is hell-bent on being the best choir leader in the 50 year history of Charles R. Drew Prep School for Boys. In a world built on dusty rites and rituals, how can he maintain his shine while trying to conform to masculine expectations and gain the respect of the choristers he leads?

Directors Dino Dimitriadis (Overflow, Cleansed) and Zindzi Okenyo (seven methods of killing Kylie Jenner, Orange Thrower) lead a sensational Australian and International team, presenting Academy Award winner Tarell Alvin McCraney's (Moonlight) delicate, brutal script. Music Direction by Allen René Louis (Broadway Inspirational Voices) blends the language of high school hallways with the soulful sounds of gospel for an unforgettable night at the theatre.

Choir Boy is a moving coming-of-age story of sexuality, race, hope, and a young gay man finding his voice.




