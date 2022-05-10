CARNIVAL OF THE ANIMALS Returns to QPAC

Circa's acclaimed family favourite, Carnival of the Animals will bring its finned, furry and feathered fun back to Queensland Performing Arts Centre's (QPAC's) Playhouse from 29 June to 2 July 2022.

Created by Circa and QPAC's Out of the Box Festival, Carnival of the Animals has toured extensively throughout Australia and the world, captivating and delighting audiences and critics with 288 performances in 13 countries since its premiere at the 2014 Out of the Box Festival.

Direct from a triumphant season in Singapore and in perfect time for the June/July school holidays, this global hit will once again roll into Brisbane to delight young and old, with whimsical tales of creatures of land and sea, who tumble, fly, leap and spin their way through the wondrous worlds of the animal kingdom.

Inspired by Camille Saint-Saëns' delightful salute to feathers, fur and fins, Carnival of the Animals brings this classical music suite to life for a whole new generation of circus, music and animal lovers.

QPAC's Chief Executive John Kotzas said the joyful production would be perfect school holiday fun.

"It is wonderful to see the return of a work that is the result of a collaboration with internationally acclaimed and award-winning local arts company, Circa and premiered here at QPAC," Mr Kotzas said.

"Since its world premiere as part of QPAC's Out of the Box almost a decade ago, Carnival of the Animals has played to packed houses and delighted families across Australia and the globe.

"The production's consistent touring, including this fourth return season at QPAC is testament to its quality and appeal," said Mr Kotzas.

Circa Artistic Director Yaron Lifshitz said the company was excited to present a very special version of Carnival of the Animals in their hometown of Brisbane, this time with local young Queenslanders set to tread the boards alongside the seasoned Circa artists.

"We are delighted to be engaging 16 talented young artists to be part of the Carnival of the Animals cast and perform on QPAC's Playhouse stage," said Mr Lifshitz.

"It will be a wonderful opportunity for the children to get real life circus training and performance skills.

"Brisbane audiences will be the first to see this reimagined version presented in Australia. We hope young audiences will be inspired to see other children up on stage."