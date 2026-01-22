Shepherd's Purse Theatre Company to Stage THE COMEDY OF ERRORS

🎭 NEW! Brisbane Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brisbane & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Award-winning regional company Shepherd's Purse Theatre Company has announced its 2026 Midwinter Shakespeare production: The Comedy of Errors by William Shakespeare, to be presented in July at the renowned Flutterbies Cottage Café in Tyalgum, NSW.

With over a decade of continuous production, Shepherd's Purse Theatre Company has become a significant contributor to regional Australian theatre, earning multiple awards in recent years for its ensemble-driven work, community engagement, and imaginative presentation of classical texts. The Midwinter Shakespeare event has grown into a cultural fixture, drawing audiences from across the Northern Rivers and beyond.

Performances of The Comedy of Errors will take place on July 9, 10, 11 and 17, 18 at 6.00pm, presented as part of the company's signature Midwinter Shakespeare format. Audiences experience the production alongside a banquet-style dinner, with the performance unfolding as an integrated theatrical event within the venue. A goblet of mulled wine on arrival and period-inspired dress are encouraged, contributing to the atmosphere of the evening.

Shakespeare's shortest play, The Comedy of Errors is a tightly constructed farce built on mistaken identity, doubling, and rapid physical comedy. Shepherd's Purse Theatre Company is known for clarity of storytelling, respect for Shakespeare's language, and strong ensemble performance-qualities that have attracted consistent critical attention and praise in recent seasons.

The 2026 production continues the company's focus on making Shakespeare accessible without dilution, presented in a setting that emphasises connection between performers, audience, and place. Flutterbies Cottage Café, located at 23 Coolman Street, Tyalgum, once again provides the distinctive setting that has become synonymous with the Midwinter Shakespeare experience.