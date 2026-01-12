 tracker
Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Australia - Brisbane Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!

By: Jan. 12, 2026
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Australia - Brisbane Awards! 

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld Australia - Brisbane Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Juliette Coleman - TICK TICK… BOOM! - Good Time Theatrics x PIP Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Dian Johansson - ALL THE WORLD'S A STAGE - Shepherd's Purse Theatre Company

Best Dance Production
DOPPELKLANG - Kerrod Box, Kelsey Dell / Backbone Festival

Best Direction Of A Musical
Kurtis Laing - TICK TICK… BOOM! - Good Time Theatrics x PIP Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play
Solar Chapel - ALL THE WORLD'S A STAGE - Shepherd's Purse Theatre Company

Best Ensemble
ALL THE WORLD'S A STAGE - Shepherd's Purse Theatre Company

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Noah Milne - NATURAL HORSE - Salad Days Collective x PIP Theatre

Best Musical
THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Hanson Creative

Best New Play Or Musical
HOT GIRLS DON'T POO - The Sh*t Stirrers / Backbone Festival

Best Performer In A Musical
Aimee Sheather - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Hanson Creative

Best Performer In A Play
Jazz Zhao - MAKE ME BETTER MA - Jazz Zhao / Backbone Festival

Best Play
ALL THE WORLD'S A STAGE - Shepherd's Purse Theatre Company

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ada Lukin - KATIE IS A MARKER SNIFFING LESBIAN - East Under Theatre Company / Backbone Festival

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Madeline Armit & Tai Kane-Potaka - HOT GIRLS DON'T POO - The Sh*t Stirrers

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Mia Lierich - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Hanson Creative

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Alisha O'Brien - KATIE IS A MARKER SNIFFING LESBIAN - East Under Theatre Company / Backbone Festival

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
WHAT'S IN THE WOODS? - Backbone Theatre For Babies / Brymore Productions

Favorite Local Theatre
PIP Theatre

