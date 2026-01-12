Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Australia - Brisbane Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Australia - Brisbane Awards!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Juliette Coleman - TICK TICK… BOOM! - Good Time Theatrics x PIP Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Dian Johansson - ALL THE WORLD'S A STAGE - Shepherd's Purse Theatre Company
Best Dance Production
DOPPELKLANG - Kerrod Box, Kelsey Dell / Backbone Festival
Best Direction Of A Musical
Kurtis Laing - TICK TICK… BOOM! - Good Time Theatrics x PIP Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
Solar Chapel - ALL THE WORLD'S A STAGE - Shepherd's Purse Theatre Company
Best Ensemble
ALL THE WORLD'S A STAGE - Shepherd's Purse Theatre Company
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Noah Milne - NATURAL HORSE - Salad Days Collective x PIP Theatre
Best Musical
THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Hanson Creative
Best New Play Or Musical
HOT GIRLS DON'T POO - The Sh*t Stirrers / Backbone Festival
Best Performer In A Musical
Aimee Sheather - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Hanson Creative
Best Performer In A Play
Jazz Zhao - MAKE ME BETTER MA - Jazz Zhao / Backbone Festival
Best Play
ALL THE WORLD'S A STAGE - Shepherd's Purse Theatre Company
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ada Lukin - KATIE IS A MARKER SNIFFING LESBIAN - East Under Theatre Company / Backbone Festival
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Madeline Armit & Tai Kane-Potaka - HOT GIRLS DON'T POO - The Sh*t Stirrers
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Mia Lierich - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Hanson Creative
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Alisha O'Brien - KATIE IS A MARKER SNIFFING LESBIAN - East Under Theatre Company / Backbone Festival
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
WHAT'S IN THE WOODS? - Backbone Theatre For Babies / Brymore Productions
Favorite Local Theatre
PIP Theatre
