Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Australia - Brisbane Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Australia - Brisbane Awards!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld Australia - Brisbane Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Juliette Coleman - TICK TICK… BOOM! - Good Time Theatrics x PIP Theatre



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dian Johansson - ALL THE WORLD'S A STAGE - Shepherd's Purse Theatre Company



Best Dance Production

DOPPELKLANG - Kerrod Box, Kelsey Dell / Backbone Festival



Best Direction Of A Musical

Kurtis Laing - TICK TICK… BOOM! - Good Time Theatrics x PIP Theatre



Best Direction Of A Play

Solar Chapel - ALL THE WORLD'S A STAGE - Shepherd's Purse Theatre Company



Best Ensemble

ALL THE WORLD'S A STAGE - Shepherd's Purse Theatre Company



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Noah Milne - NATURAL HORSE - Salad Days Collective x PIP Theatre



Best Musical

THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Hanson Creative



Best New Play Or Musical

HOT GIRLS DON'T POO - The Sh*t Stirrers / Backbone Festival



Best Performer In A Musical

Aimee Sheather - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Hanson Creative



Best Performer In A Play

Jazz Zhao - MAKE ME BETTER MA - Jazz Zhao / Backbone Festival



Best Play

ALL THE WORLD'S A STAGE - Shepherd's Purse Theatre Company



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ada Lukin - KATIE IS A MARKER SNIFFING LESBIAN - East Under Theatre Company / Backbone Festival



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Madeline Armit & Tai Kane-Potaka - HOT GIRLS DON'T POO - The Sh*t Stirrers



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Mia Lierich - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Hanson Creative



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Alisha O'Brien - KATIE IS A MARKER SNIFFING LESBIAN - East Under Theatre Company / Backbone Festival



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

WHAT'S IN THE WOODS? - Backbone Theatre For Babies / Brymore Productions



Favorite Local Theatre

PIP Theatre

