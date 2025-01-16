Brisbane Theatre Producer Timothy O’Connor Accused in Sexual Offences Case

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



ArtsHub reports that the identity of the Brisbane theater producer charged with nearly sixty counts of sexual offenses has been confirmed as Timothy O’Connor, the former CEO of Harvest Rain Theatre Company.

O’Connor was initially arrested and charged by police in November 2022. However, under Queensland’s Criminal Law (Sexual Offenses) Act 1978, his identity and place of employment were protected from publication until now.

In December 2024, O’Connor faced a two-day committal hearing in the Brisbane Magistrates Court. The charges against him stem from a police investigation, Operation Uniform Cartograph, which allegedly uncovered a prolonged history of abuse against boys and men.

O’Connor has been charged with offenses involving seven alleged victims, who were aged between 12 and 29 at the time of the incidents. The charges include rape, attempted rape, sexual assault, indecent treatment of a child, recordings in breach of privacy, fraud, common assault, and indecent acts.

While several charges were dismissed during the committal hearing, O’Connor is expected to face the remaining 48 charges in further court proceedings.

Harvest Rain Theatre Company, once one of Australia’s largest non-professional theatre groups, ceased operations following O’Connor’s arrest. The organization had previously been known for its large-scale arena productions.

Magistrate Lewis Shillito is expected to deliver his committal decision soon. If committed to trial, O’Connor will face proceedings in Brisbane’s District Court.

