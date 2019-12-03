2019 Gold Palm Theatre Award Winners Announced

The 2019 Gold Palm Theatre Awards were presented on Monday the 2nd of December and are as follows:

Best Set Design:- Joshua McIntosh for the design of Ipswich Musical Theatre's production of Mamma Mia

Best Costume Design - Shirley Whitehouse for the costume design of Gold Coast Little Theatre's production of the King and I



Best Lighting Design - Chris Catchcart for the lighting design of Queensland Musical Theatre's production of Cats



Best Sound Design - Mal Boal for the sound design of Moreton Bay Theatre Company;s production of X-Stacy



Best Technical Achievement or Effect (excluding Lighting and Sound) - Beenleigh Theatre Group's production of the Crucible for projections design and operation

Best Program - Stuart Fisher for Beenleigh Theatre Group's production of Bonne & Clyde



The Jack and Beverly McIlwain Special Encouragement Award - Georgia Mercer for A.B. Peterson College's production of Wicked



Magic Moment of Theatre - Ipswich Musical Theatre for the use of the mirrors on the wheels of the boat in Mamma Mia



Best Vocal or Musical Director in a Youth Production - Damian Dore for Toowoomba Choral Society's production of Narnia



Best Choreographer in a Youth Production - Daniel Erbacher's for Toowoomba Choral Society's production of Narnia



Best Choreographer in a Community Theatre Play, Musical or Musical Revue - Anna Jaques for Ballina Players production of Wicked



Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Community Theatre Play - Arun Clark in Moreton Bay Theatre Company's production of X-Stacy



Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Community Theatre Play - Alison Telfer-McDonald for Moreton Bay Theatre Company's production of X-Stacy



Best Actor or Actress in a Supporting Role in a Youth Production (Play or Musical) - Kai Latter in Emmanuel College's production of Romeo and Juliet



Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Community Theatre Play - Brad Kendrick of The Spotlight Theatrical Company's production of Heathers



Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Community Theatre Play - Lesley Davis for Sunnybank Theatre Group's production of Chapter Two



Best Actor or Actress in a Leading Role in a Youth Production (Play or Musical) - Summer Ledingham for St Hilda's School production of Aladdin Jr



Best Vocal Director in a Community Theatre Musical or Musical Revue - Helen Drew for Redcliffe Musical Theatre's production of Nunsense

Best Musical Director of a Community Theatre Musical - Julie Whiting for Beenleigh Theatre Company's Bonnie & Clyde



Best Director of a Youth Production (Play or Musical) - Vicki Bravery for Toowoomba Choral Society's production of Narnia



Best Youth Production (Play or Musical) - Toowoomba Choral Society's production of Narnia



Best Director of a Community Theatre Play - Cilla Scott for The Spotlight Theatrical Company's production of Kelly



Best Director of a Community Theatre Musical or Musical Revue - Kaitlyn Carlton for Beenleigh Theatre Group's production of Bonnie & Clyde



Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Community Theatre Musical or Musical Revue - Ken Morrissey for Toowoomba Choral Society's production of My Fair Lady



Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Community Theatre Musical or Musical Revue - Rowen Orcullo Ryan for Gold Coast Little Theatre's production of The King and I

Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Community Theatre Musical or Musical Revue - Jon Maskell for Toowoomba Choral Society's production of My Fair Lady



Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Community Theatre Musical or Musical Revue - Trish Dearness for Redcliffe Musical Theatre's production of Nunsense



Outstanding Community Theatre Production - Moreton Bay Theatre Company's production of X-Stacy



Judges' Discretionary Award

SUNNYBANK THEATRE COMPANY

The Award is given for promoting and staging new original playwriting,

and for the staging of new and locally devised work by local playwrights.



Gold Palm Award

BEENLEIGH THEATRE GROUP - BONNIE & CLYDE

Given to the production receiving the most Awards over all Categories



Platinum Palm Award

MORETON BAY THEATRE COMPANY

Given to the individual or company deemed to have presented/supplied/staged or

appeared in a production, or given a service to the theatrical community which is considered outstanding





